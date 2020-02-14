Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey dismisses 66,000 cases of marijuana dating from 1961

#Roomies, I have good news. Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has just secured the dismissal of 66,000 marijuana convictions.

According to the Los Angeles Times,

"Dist. Atty Jackie Lacey announced Thursday that she had secured the dismissal of 66,000 marijuana convictions in Los Angeles County, marking an important step in a growing national effort to undo the harsh effects of a drug war that lasted for decades." .

Last week, Lacey filed a motion asking the Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge, Sam Ohta, to dismiss 62,000 convictions for serious crimes since 1961, and 4,000 convictions for misdemeanors in 10 cities across the county. Your request was granted, according to reports.

In an interview, Lacey stated:

“What this does is correct that inequality of the past. It gives them a beginning, a new beginning. "

The Los Angeles Times reports that this is a "partnership with Code for America, a nonprofit technology organization that developed a computer algorithm to quickly analyze county data to determine which cases were eligible to be resolved under Proposition 64, which in 2016 legalized, among other things, the possession and purchase of up to an ounce of marijuana and allowed people to grow up to six plants for personal use. "

Essentially, 22,000 people no longer have major crimes in California and 15,000 people no longer have any records. Of those affected, 32% are black, 45% are Latino and 20% are white.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey is looking for a third term.

Leave it to a black woman to save the day, as usual!