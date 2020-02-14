Los Angeles County DA will dismiss nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions – Up News Info Los Angeles

– In a radical move, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that her office had asked the court to dismiss almost 66,000 marijuana convictions that went back decades, just three weeks before the March elections where it is on the ballot.

At a press conference Thursday morning, Lacey called it the largest company of its kind in the history of the state.

"We believe that it is the greatest effort in California to eliminate old criminal convictions in a single judicial motion," Lacey said.

Lacey said that when Proposition 64 was approved in 2016, which legalized marijuana in California, prosecutors across the state were responsible for reducing past marijuana convictions of serious crimes to misdemeanors. However, she says her office decided to go even further.

"I have been instructed by the attached district attorneys to ask the court to dismiss all eligible cannabis-related convictions," Lacey said. “I also took the will of the voters a step further. I expanded the criteria to go beyond the parameters of the law to ensure that many more people will benefit from this historical moment in time. "

Eligible persons include any person 50 years of age or older, anyone who has not been convicted of a crime in the last 10 years, anyone with a conviction who successfully completed probation and anyone with a minor sentence of 21 years.

"As a result of our actions, these sentences should no longer be a burden for those who have struggled to find a job or a place to live because of their criminal records," Lacey said.

Of the total, about 62,000 were convicted for serious cannabis offenses and 3,700 were convicted for possession of misdemeanors, some of which were prosecuted separately by 10 different cities in Los Angeles County, including Burbank, Pasadena, Inglewood, Santa Monica and Torrance.

The motion, which was filed on Tuesday, also requires the court to seal the sentences.

"If you have a record, you don't have to worry about checking it and sealing it … We are making a motion to seal it because we realize that this is the problem," Lacey said. "When you apply for a job, you apply for a home and you get a record, even if we have deleted it, that may not help you."

Lacey said the company's large volume has created great challenges for prosecutors, and some of the cases date back to 1961. The county worked with the nonprofit group Code for America to create an algorithm to find all eligible convictions. .

"It had to do with developing an algorithm and developing our criteria, we wanted to go beyond what Proposition 64 required," Lacey said. "When working with Code For America, it took them a while to develop a particular algorithm, find the right type of computer system to connect them. In addition, we wanted to go further and capture misdemeanors."

After the approval of Proposition 64, in October 2018, the then governor. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 1793, which required the California Department of Justice to review its records of all cannabis convictions that are eligible to be eliminated or reduced. That information was transmitted to all county prosecutors, who have until July 1, 2020, to review those cases and decide whether to challenge them.

People who want to know if the case is being resolved can contact the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office, where a hotline has been established at 323-760-6763.

All this occurs when Lacey is in a heated struggle to maintain her position in the next primary elections on March 3. His seat is being questioned by George Gascon, the former San Francisco prosecutor, along with Rachel Rossie, a former federal public defender.