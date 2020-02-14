Lori Harvey shows the romantic surprise of the future on Valentine's Day

%MINIFYHTML94496acf959542e950ccd4bcd1b1702511% %MINIFYHTML94496acf959542e950ccd4bcd1b1702512%

Instagram

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter shows her devotees online that she wakes up on Valentine's Day in a house full of red roses and that the 23-year-old brunette loves it.

Up News Info –

Lori Harvey received a romantic surprise from her boyfriend Future on Valentine's day. The house was decorated with red roses, flower petals and candles. "What I just woke up," Lori wrote. He clearly loved it, as he also added an emoji with heart eyes.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML94496acf959542e950ccd4bcd1b1702513% %MINIFYHTML94496acf959542e950ccd4bcd1b1702514%

Lori and Future have been romantically linked since 2019 after their adventures with people like Trey Songz Y P Diddy. The couple became public when they celebrated their 23rd birthday in January of this year. He also obtained the approval of his mother Marjorie.

%MINIFYHTML94496acf959542e950ccd4bcd1b1702515% %MINIFYHTML94496acf959542e950ccd4bcd1b1702516%

The lovebirds went on an exotic vacation in Jamaica with a group of friends, including Normani Kordei, Ryan Destiny, Jordyn Woods, Winnie harlowY Fabulousstepdaughter Taina Williams. When they returned to the United States, Lori and Future rocked matching rings. Taina also had a similar ring.

The future is known for having a series of breast babies and their dramas, but Lori didn't bother for all of them. His most famous ex is a singer Ciara. He shares a son with her. She canceled her engagement due to her alleged deception and is now happily married to Seattle Field Marshal Seahawks Russell Wilson.

Lori Harvey Steve Harveythe stepdaughter was also engaged once. In 2017, he said yes when the boyfriend Memphis Depay, a soccer player, asked the big question. Their romance stopped in the following year. Despite his separation, Memphis remained united with his family.

Neither Future nor Lori talked about their relationship with the media.