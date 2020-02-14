Lori Harvey shows luxurious new mansion

%MINIFYHTML4956addc98068a7ce43a161e3696cd4511% %MINIFYHTML4956addc98068a7ce43a161e3696cd4512%

Rapper Future's girlfriend, who recently bought a new house in Los Angeles, goes to Instagram Stories to showcase her beautiful pool and take a look at her room.

Lori Harvey He is a proud owner of a new mansion. The model, who reportedly had been living with her mother Marjorie Harvey and her stepfather Steve HarveyHe recently bought a luxurious pad in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and has now taken his social media account to show the cradle.

The 23-year-old posted on Instagram Stories a photo of her beautiful pool in her backyard while looking at the view surrounding her home. He also shared a video of his room, which shows people putting together their new bed.

Lori Harvey shows her pool in her new Los Angeles mansion.

"He is joining," she wrote excitedly about the video in her room, which has wooden floors and unique lighting fixtures. He also puts a black carpet under his future bed to keep the floor warmer.

The model also takes a look at her room.

Lori previously showed a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne that a friend gave him as a housewarming gift. The champagne came with a note that said: "Congratulations on your new home!" She captioned the publication, "First housewarming gift".

Buying a new house is a good thing for Lori after she was recently caught in a terrifying situation. The rapper's girlfriend Future He found thieves in a parking lot last week and was seen fighting fearlessly against one of the thieves who tried to steal his 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

In a surveillance video, Lori was seen alone while parking her white car. When he got out and went to the trunk to grab his things, a man in a black sweatshirt ran to the driver's seat while another suspect was waiting nearby in an escape car.

She fought the criminal, apparently trying to get him out of the vehicle, but it was in vain. He finally gave up and decided to walk away leaving the thief to close the car door. The thief finally abandoned his vehicle and fled on his original trip after grabbing his duffel bag when Lori seemed to have the car keys with her when she drove away. It was reportedly not injured and the canvas bag stolen by the thieves only contained some clothes.