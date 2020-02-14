Longmont wins 49-41 victory against Mountain View – Up News Info

The Longmont Trojans defeated the Mountain View Mountain Lions by a score of 49-41 on Thursday.

Ashlyn Trujillo set the pace for Mountain View by scoring 11 points, while also recording a rebound and an assist. Abby Herman helped the effort by contributing eight points, three rebounds and three assists.

Both teams will hit the road in their next competition, with Longmont going to play Niwot and Mountain View in Silver Creek.

Longmont has not reported any team or player statistics for this contest.



