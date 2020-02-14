Lockheed Martin, Raytheon assesses the possibility of making javelin in India – Defense Blog

A joint venture of Raytheon Co and Lockheed Martin Corp is evaluating the possibility of manufacturing Javelin anti-tank missiles and launch units in India.

The Javelin joint venture signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to explore the co-production of the Javelin anti-tank missile system to meet the possible future requirements of the Ministry of Defense of India.

"We look forward to working with BDL, a leading manufacturer of guided weapons systems, to evaluate the possibility of manufacturing Javelin in India," said David Pantano, vice president of Javelin Joint Venture. "With 50 years of BDL experience, combined with the reliability and proven performance of Javelin, we are excited to see how this partnership will support the needs of the Ministry of Defense of India."

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd.), CMD, Bharat Dynamics Limited stated that the momentum of BDL in the coming years will be to continue investing in infrastructure, automate its production lines, adopt continuous process and export improvements.

Javelin is a versatile, anti-tank and multi-objective, portable and single-person precision weapon system. Using the cutting-edge technology "shoot and forget,quot; capable of defeating targets of up to 4 kilometers in most operating conditions, the weapon is guided to the target without external commands, controls or target designation. Javelin's optimized trajectory, automated orientation and high penetration capability provide unmatched performance against heavy and light armor, as well as "soft,quot; and irregular targets in all weather conditions and geographic regions. With Javelin's intuitive user functions, operator competence is established and maintained through only 72 hours of simulation in an indoor trainer, which limits the costs and time related to training.

The javelin is currently in service in 18 allied countries. The Joint Venture Javelin has produced more than 45,000 rounds for US and foreign military. The Javelin weapons system continues regular spiral development to stay ahead of threats and is expected to be in the US Army's operational inventory. UU. Until 2050