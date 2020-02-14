Live match preview – A Villa vs Tottenham 02.02.2020

Team news, key statistics and ways to go before Aston Villa vs Tottenham on Sunday (2pm start).

Team news

The new signing Borja Baston comes into contention for Aston Villa.

Striker Baston, signed late on the day of Swansea's transfer deadline, will replace Keinan Davis on the bench because the 22-year-old picked up another hamstring injury in a recent game under the age of 23.

Manager Dean Smith remains without striker Wesley (knee), midfielder John McGinn (broken ankle) and goalkeepers Tom Heaton (knee) and Jed Steer (calf).

















Tottenham welcomes Steven Bergwijn, Ben Davies and Giovani Lo Celso.

Bergwijn was not eligible for the Spurs FA Cup match with Southampton, while Lo Celso (thigh) and Davies (ankle) were not fit.

Erik Lamela (groin) will be evaluated, but Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Juan Foyth miss it.

How to follow

Opta statistics

Aston Villa have not won in their last eight home games of the Premier League against the Spurs (D2 L6), losing each of the last four in a row. They surpassed the Spurs in Villa Park for the last time in January 2008 (2-1).

Tottenham is undefeated in their last 22 Premier League away matches against promoted teams (W18 D4) since a 0-1 loss in the QPR in April 2012.

Aston Villa's seven victories in the Premier League this season have taken place on six different days of the week, Sunday being the only day the Villans have not yet won in 2019-20. The victory here will cause Aston Villa to become the second team in the history of the top English category to win a league game seven days a week in the same season, after the Spurs in 1986-87.

In the 2-0 victory of the Spurs against Man City, Steven Bergwijn became the 250th player to score in his Premier League debut and in the 13th Dutch: no Dutch player has scored in his first two appearances in the competition

Jack Grealish has created 63 opportunities for his teammates in the Premier League this season, more than double that of any other Aston Villa player. He is also the first player to record more than 50 shots and more than 50 opportunities created in a single high-level campaign for the Villans since Christian Benteke in 2012-13.

















Charlie's prediction

It is necessary in the Premier League for Aston Villa, despite reaching the final of the Carabao Cup.

If you told Dean Smith, this could be the game to keep you in the Premier League, while you would lose the Carabao Cup final, despite being a loser anyway, I think he would take it. And I think most Villa fans would too.

A trophy is important to generate winners and confidence, and gain the credibility that Villa is back, but we have seen before that the teams have won and fallen. The global interest is in the Premier League, so they have to go after it.

Meanwhile, Tottenham has not been convincing, but is getting the results. They have to go after the first four, especially after recent signings, chasing players like Sheffield United and Chelsea. It will be another amazing soccer game here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-3 (25/1 with Sky Bet)