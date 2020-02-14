Listen: Natalie Portman Drama and more from the Daily Pop The Podcast

%MINIFYHTML1fbef81e3350def5ead49f7e52fa232215% %MINIFYHTML1fbef81e3350def5ead49f7e52fa232216%

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade proudly support a transgender girl, Sophie Turner is pregnant – Daily Pop 02/12/20

The celebrity couple introduces their daughter Zaya to the world and talks about how she is a leader. Jennifer Aniston sizzles on the cover of "Interview." Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wait for their first child together and former secret service agent Evy Poumpouras of "Spy Games,quot; tells them how to spot fake people. Also, prepare a delicious Valentine's dinner with recipes from chef Chris Coombs and more!

The representative of Blac Chyna defends herself after they invite the Oscars, Meghan and Harry meet again with the royal family – Daily Pop 02/11/20

Finally we know why Blac Chyna was on the Oscar red carpet. The reality star blames racism for questions about his appearance at the Oscars. Meghan and Harry meet with the royal family for an official excursion. The consequences of Gayle King's questions about Kobe continue after Snoop Dog's video call caused death threats. Was Snoop offline to post that initial video? In addition, we sat with Corey Feldman, Nick and Vanessa Lachey and more!

Oscar's main moments: Brad Pitt's victory, Eminem, parasite sweep and more – Daily Pop 02/10/20

Today we recap the most important moments of the 92 Academy Awards, including winners Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger and more. Brad Pitt stole our hearts with his touching tribute to his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Once upon a time … in Hollywood to his children Eminem's surprise performance caused the audience members to tear apart. And #bonghive was trending on Twitter last night after Bong Joon-ho won 4 Oscars by Parasite. In addition, we break down all the impressive fashion trends and red carpet accessories.