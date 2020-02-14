Listen: Bieber Flubs Votes and more from Nightly Pop The Podcast

%MINIFYHTML271106b142be41baae9e2202141ae63613% %MINIFYHTML271106b142be41baae9e2202141ae63614%

Producer of Peter, Khloe Ditched and Jennifer Aniston Tate – Nightly Pop 02/12/20

Bachelor's fans have a conspiracy theory about who Peter Weber ends up with. Will Peter end up with one of the producers? Khloe Kardashian blames her sister KUWTK for ruining the Oscars. Khloe published that Kourtney ruined her night while Kourtney claims that Khloe abandoned her. Should we join Raya and go out with Ben Affleck? We discuss all this and much more!

Viral Broom Challenge, the fake curriculum of Olivia Jade and the new name of Harley Quinn – Nightly Pop 02/02/20

Everyone talks about the fake curriculum of Olivia Jade, who says she is a two-time rowing champion who won the gold medal. Birds of Prey has now been renamed Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. The viral broom challenge showed that brooms will resist every day of the year. And what is more unfortunate, fake tattoos or mermaid romance? We discuss all this and much more!

Keanu's mom mix, Leo and Blac Chyna's big step at the Oscars? – Night Pop 10/02/20

Awkwaaard … Photography agencies identify Keanu Reeves' mother as his girlfriend Alexandra. Does Keanu have a guy? Is this an Oedipus complex? The moment we didn't know we needed the Oscars: Martin Scorsese looking at Eminem. In addition, Leonardo DiCaprio brings his girlfriend Camila Morrone to the Oscars. And what is Blac Chyna doing there? We solved the mystery. Listens