Lil Rel calls Tyler Perry to write programs about black women but not having black women in the writers room

Tyler Perry was recently criticized for not having a writers room for any of his productions. Lil Rel Howery comments why that is problematic.

The genius behind the character of Madea and much more turned to Twitter to publish a video where he showed all his finished scripts for his multiple series. He revealed that he has no writers room and people commented that the quality of his work could be much better if he did.

Later, Perry explained that he has long employed writers, but that the quality was not up to par.

Rel was a guest at the New Hollywood Podcast by Deadline, where he talked about giving back to those who helped him reach the top. There is recognition that Tyler helps actors and people with difficulties to find work, but the Rel star also talked about what he thinks Perry should do.

Love I love Tyler Perry and I'm proud of him, but he told me he would say something because I don't agree with that. I do not understand. You cannot write a program called Sistas and you are not a sista. So you don't want suggestions or anything? I know we talked a good game about "This is what I am doing, I am doing this, I am doing that." Again, I'm talking, but I'm putting my money where my mouth is. I still don't have what he got, but as I climb here, I will do even more. We have to do better man. Everything is spoken, but if you really are in it, give people work, brother. You can't base anything on a writer's room, brother. That means you didn't hire good writers. Find more writers! That is simply real. "

What do you think of the comedian's comments? Do you think Tyler will change his mind again?



