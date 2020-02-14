Lewis O & # 39; Brien, of Huddersfield, wins the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for January | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6629d8a914f4a3879459e4b5b178d4b611% %MINIFYHTML6629d8a914f4a3879459e4b5b178d4b612%

Lewis O & # 39; Brien de Huddersfield wins in the Championship; Sunderland's Lynden Gooch wins in League One; Wes McDonald of Walsall wins in League Two.





Huddersfield Town forward Lewis O & # 39; Brien is the winner of the Sky Bet Championship of the Month in January, receiving 47 percent of the public vote.

Timing is everything. O & # 39; Brien threw himself into the penalty area, against Barnsley on January 11, just as the ball bounced towards him. Cue such a sweet connection, his shot was still rising when he hit the net.

O & # 39; Brien said: "I probably won't hit a ball better than that again!

"As soon as I hit him, I knew he was inside. From the angle I hit him, I knew he was moving away from the goalie. So as soon as he left my foot, I thought it was time to celebrate."

"Hitting the ball as well as I did to fly to the upper corner and win this prize, yes, I will never forget that goal."

O & # 39; Brien beat the Bright Osayi-Samuel competition of Queens Park Rangers and Adam Armstrong of Blackburn Rovers.

League one: Lynden Gooch – MK Dons vs SUNDERLAND – January 18

Sunderland striker Lynden Gooch is the winner of the Sky Bet League Goal One of the Month in January, receiving 62 percent of the public vote.

Gooch was fleeing the goal when he added a slight bow in his path and wrapped his left foot around the ball in a fluid motion that sent it up and over the goalkeeper of the Dons, Lee Nicholls.

Gooch beat the competition of Jorge Grant of Lincoln City and Lewie Coyle of Fleetwood Town.

League two: Wes McDonald – WALSALL vs Crawley Town – January 18

Walsall's winner, Wes McDonald, is the winner of the Sky Bet League goal two of the month in January, receiving 44 percent of the public vote.

With time running out, Walsall needed a hero. Step forward, McDonald, entering from the sideline with the ball tied at his feet to deliver a scorching winner and off the crossbar.

McDonald said: "I am delighted to win the prize and I am grateful to all who voted for me, it is a great feeling.

"I loved how it went. I extended my stay here and I feel at home. I've been working to get as many goals and assists as possible, so I hope to reach the 10-goal mark."

"I am enjoying my football and I want to take advantage and continue to get points."

McDonald beat the competition of Callum Harriott of Colchester United and Arthur Gnahoua of Macclesfield Town.