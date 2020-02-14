Lewis Hamilton does not expect the Mercedes F1 2021 movement

%MINIFYHTMLaae0065e80042cc7168b96805099f91111% %MINIFYHTMLaae0065e80042cc7168b96805099f91112%

Hamilton says "get used to" the current lineups before F1 2021; The six-time champion spoke exclusively with Sky Sports at the launch of W11





In an exclusive Sky Sports News with Craig Slater, Lewis Hamilton talks about the new season, as well as his future Mercedes F1 and much more.

Lewis Hamilton has given Sky sports His biggest indication is that he is ready to stay at Mercedes beyond 2020, after admitting he doesn't expect much movement among the best teams in the pilot market.

Hamilton, the six-time world champion and first act of F1, sees his contract expire at the end of this season and Ferrari has been strongly linked to a successful movement for the English.

But after driving his new W11 car by 2020 for the first time at Silverstone on Friday, Hamilton said Sky Sports News & # 39; Craig Slater says fans should "get used to,quot; the current lineups in 2021.

"In the best teams there won't be much movement, most likely," said Hamilton, who held informal talks with Ferrari last year.

"In those that fall in cascade I am not sure what everyone's contracts are, but I don't think there is a lot of movement."

"I think I just get used to what is similar at the moment. I don't know what Seb's plan is for the future, but …"

In this exclusive interview, Craig Slater of Sky Sports catches up with Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Toto Wolff of Mercedes while the team reveals their 2020 car, the W11.

Ferrari has backed Vettel this week out of contract during 2021, while Mercedes is about to begin negotiations with Hamilton about his future.

"It's always an exciting time," said Hamilton, who joined Mercedes in 2013 and has won five titles since then, on contract talks. "It is a real privilege to want to stay and be part of a great team."

"It's a great feeling. I hope to continue contributing."

Hamilton would not change to join another team

Hamilton and Mercedes have enjoyed an excellent relationship since their arrival, both on and off the track, with the Silver Arrows giving their star rider a lot of freedom when it comes to non-F1 activities.

When asked if he would get that kind of luxury, like riding a bike with the MotoGP star Valentino Rossi, on another team, Hamilton replied: "I would. Because that's what I would demand!"

Jenson Button says he expects Lewis Hamilton to sign a new agreement with Mercedes, when he enters the last year of his current contract.

"It's not about freedom, it's about being yourself," he added. "People say & # 39; you couldn't get freedom here and there & # 39 ;, but I wouldn't go anywhere where I could be myself."

"When I joined this team, Mercedes accepted it and Toto (Wolff, team leader) could see that this is me."

"We have the biggest sponsors, we have won most of the championships and we have won most of the races. I don't think there is anything wrong."

Hamilton: I speak on the track

Introducing the new W11 on Friday morning, Hamilton responded to recent comments from his younger rivals, and particularly from Max Verstappen, who declared that the F1 champion was "good, but not god."

"I often tend to see that (talk) as a sign of weakness," Hamilton said.

When the car arrives on the track for the first time at Silverstone, Mercedes Technical Director James Allison explains the difference of this year's W11 F1 car.

And reinforced that vision by speaking exclusively with Sky sports news later in the day.

"All the best for them," he continued. "I wish them all the best and look forward to the races with them."

"Generally I only speak everything on the track … I don't need to talk about everything they do."