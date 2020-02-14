Leicester, Chelsea, Manchester United, Sheffield United and more: the four main battles of the Premier League evaluated | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML3c8466745ec199858e90f051e144edb111% %MINIFYHTML3c8466745ec199858e90f051e144edb112%







The Liverpool Premier League record campaign has left hope for a race for the ditch title, but there is a fascinating battle unfolding behind as the race for the top four places rises.

The football champions league, of course, is the prize at stake. It is a carrot that is becoming increasingly important for clubs in terms of their financial goals and their ability to attract the best players from around the world. It is the most lucrative chase in football.

The first two, Liverpool and Manchester City, seemed stuck to finish there, leaving seven teams fighting for the position behind with only six points separating Chelsea in fourth and Wolves in ninth.

Leicester City and Chelsea have a chance to join Liverpool and City, but it has been a season of strange results, so there is still great hope for Manchester United, Tottenham, Sheffield United, Wolves and Everton to organize an end of season rally .

The four best teams in the PL qualify for the CL group stage.

The winners of the fifth team and the FA Cup qualify for the EL group stage; The winners of the Carabao Cup qualify for the second qualifying round.

If the winners of the FA Cup finish in the top 5 of PL, their place in the group stage EL moves to the next best ranked team not yet qualified.

If the winners of the EFL Cup finish in the top five of PL, the first five (or the first six if they are winners of the FA Cup in the top five), the second place in the EL qualification round goes to the next best team Classified not yet qualified.

3. Leicester City (49 points in 25 games)

Sky Bet odds to be in the top four: 1/12

Harvey Barnes celebrates his goal with Ricardo Pereira in a season to remember for Leicester

Leicester is for throwing, that's for sure. It is easy to forget that we are dealing with a surprise package here, not many saw this coming.

The Brendan Rodgers team took over this race with a sensational wave of mid-season wins that has given them a 10-point cushion between them and Sheffield United in fifth place. They also have a game in hand and have already faced Liverpool twice this season. However, does pressure on expectations affect foxes? Although their front foot performance levels still attract attention, they have lost four of their last nine Premier League games. The goals have also dried for Jamie Vardy. The top scorer of the Premier League with 17 goals has not found the net in his last five games and has only recorded four shots on goal during that period, which is below his usual average.

But four points from his last two games, including a 2-2 draw with Chelsea, will have given Leicester, who has no European football to distract them in the match, the belief that the work is complete.

Lobos vs Leicester – February 14

Leicester vs Manchester City – February 22

Norwich vs Leicester – February 28

Leicester vs Aston Villa – March 9

Watford vs Leicester – March 14

4. Chelsea (41 points from 25 games)

Sky Bet odds to be in the top four: 1/2

Jorginho celebrates with his Chelsea teammates: can they overcome the line?

After looking for a point in the top four, Chelsea has opened the door to the chase group. The young side of Frank Lampard is full of talent but full of inconsistencies. Since suffering a surprising home loss to West Ham in November, Chelsea has taken only 15 points out of a possible 33 and failed to collect consecutive victories in that period.

Confidence in striker Tammy Abraham has been a key issue, as Chelsea creates many opportunities, but fails to make them count, something for which Lampard has been ripping apart. And not acting in the January window has not exactly helped the mood at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Man Utd Live

The next two games for Chelsea, against Manchester United in Monday Night Football and Tottenham, will go a long way to define their season.

Chelsea vs Manchester United – February 17

Chelsea vs Tottenham – February 22

Bournemouth vs Chelsea – February 29

Chelsea vs Everton – March 8

Aston Villa vs Chelsea – March 14

5. Sheffield United (39 points from 26 games)

Sky Bet odds to be in the top four: 14/1

John Lundstram's last winner against Bournemouth sent the fifth Sheffield United in the Premier League

Chris Wilder says he doesn't look at the Premier League table. If you believe that, you would believe anything.

Survival was the simple preseason goal for a team that had little or no experience in the Premier League and, for many, was packed with players who had risen together from the lower leagues. However, the victory over Bournemouth on Sunday led them to two points at Chelsea in the Champions League locations. Not bad for the team widely inclined to be abandoned at the bottom of the table.

As things stand, the ambitious head of Blades, who received a tip for the Manager of the Year award, will not publicly declare the opportunity that is on the horizon, but will not let his team lower its levels just because the 40- Dot mark has been achieved all but.

How far can they go?

Sheffield United vs Brighton – February 22

Sheffield United vs Norwich – March 7

Newcastle vs Sheffield United – March 14

Manchester United vs Sheffield United – March 21

Sheffield United vs Tottenham – April 4

6. Tottenham (37 points in 25 games)

Sky Bet odds to be in the top four: 5/2

Dele Alli celebrates that the shape of Tottenham has improved with Jose Mourinho

Tottenham was 12 points from Chelsea when José Mourinho was named in November; the gap is now only four points and, according to bookmakers, the Spurs are the most likely side to chase Leicester or Chelsea. Mourinho was requested so that the Spurs could finally be a team that surpassed the line, and finishing in the top four will undoubtedly be defined by the new boss as equal to winning a trophy.

It hasn't been pretty on Mourinho's part sometimes, but it has helped strengthen the defense. Interestingly, the Mourinho team has gained possession in the final third of the field more than any other Premier League team since its arrival at the end of November, winning more than twice the balls in the field compared to Mauricio Pochettino's team. full view during his 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

With Chelsea meeting Manchester United on Monday Night Football, The Spurs could be in a position to move above the Londoners when the couple is next Saturday.

With top scorer Harry Kane yet to return to the side when he is fit, there could still be more to come from the Mourinho Spurs.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham – February 16

Chelsea vs Tottenham – February 22

Tottenham vs Wolves – March 1

Burnley vs Tottenham – March 7

Tottenham vs Manchester United – March 15

7. Everton (36 points from 26 games)

Sky Bet odds to be in the top four: 28/1

Yerry Mina celebrates with Gylfi Sigurdsson: can Everton keep his thrust?

Yes, Everton really is seventh. It simply shows you what some victories can do for you in the Premier League this season. The Toffees are on the hunt.

In December, the Merseysiders, despite having a talented team, found themselves at the wrong end of the table after a series of poor results. However, since Carlo Ancelotti replaced Marco Silva, only Liverpool (24) has won more league points than Everton (17) since his first game in charge in December, although his last five games were against teams in half bottom of the table.

The games are expected to become more difficult with six of their next eight opponents against teams in the top half of the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Everton – February 23

Everton vs Manchester United – March 1

Chelsea vs Everton – March 8

Everton vs Liverpool – March 16

Norwich vs Everton – March 21

8. Manchester United (35 points in 25 games)

Sky Bet odds to finish in the top four: 8/1

Marcus Rashford is injured by Manchester United

United remains frustratingly inconsistent, something that has not surprised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season in his attempt to return the good times to Old Trafford.

This is a team that has defeated Tottenham, Leicester and Manchester City this season, but lost points against West Ham and Bournemouth, as well as falling into a 2-0 loss to Burnley in Old Trafford.

United has won just three games away from home this season and its list of matches doesn't give it much hope in terms of its four main credentials. Trips to Chelsea, Tottenham and Leicester are still on the agenda.

An end in the first six seems more realistic than one in the first four at the time of writing. Of course, all that can change with a victory at Stamford Bridge in Monday Night Football.

Chelsea vs Manchester United – February 17

Manchester United vs Watford – February 23

Everton vs Manchester United – March 1

Manchester United vs Manchester City – March 8

Tottenham vs Manchester United – March 15

9. Wolverhampton Wanderers (35 points in 25 games)

Sky Bet odds to finish in the top four: 10/1

Raúl Jiménez celebrates the goal against Southampton

The team of Nuno Espírito Santo is difficult to upset and are currently up to the points with Manchester United in eighth place. However, they have been in it since July because of their Europa League qualifying campaign, which means they have already played 40 games in all competitions this season.

A tiring calendar could still take its toll, but Nuno's side seems challenging again, with Adama Traore starring and Joao Moutinho leading the field midfield effortlessly.

Lobos vs Leicester – February 14

Lobos vs Norwich – February 23

Tottenham vs Wolves – March 1

Lobos vs Brighton – March 7

West Ham vs Wolves – March 15