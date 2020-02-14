Lehigh County man convicted of fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party won't face death sentence – Up News Info Philly

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (AP) – A man convicted in a shooting at a New Year's Eve party that left a man dead and another wounded will not face a possible death sentence, prosecutors have determined. The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office made the announcement shortly after Vyante Green was convicted on Thursday.

They said the decision was reached after prosecutors spoke with the family of the murdered and in consideration of the long deliberations of the jury.

Green, 25, of Allentown, was convicted of first-degree murder in the murder of Kenyatta Eutsey, 23, of Bethlehem. That count carries a mandatory life sentence.

Green was also found guilty of attempted murder in the shooting of Demitri Joseph, 24, of New Jersey, as well as aggravated assault and gun crimes. The verdicts came after the jury deliberated for almost seven hours overall.

The shooting occurred early on New Year's Day 2018 at an Allentown house that had been rented for the party. Witnesses said they saw no altercation before Green fired four shots in a crowded room, hitting both victims with two bullets each.

Green testified that he fired his gun after a man "snatched,quot; his phone during the party, saying he thought Eutsey was looking for a gun.

The party was so loud that people initially thought the shots were firecrackers to celebrate the New Year, prosecutors said.

