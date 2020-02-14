Legendary NBA presenter Mike Breen reveals favorite memories of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett

CHICAGO – ESPN announcer Mike Breen was overwhelmed enough to receive the 2020 Curt Gowdy Media Award, which is given to members of the media who have made a significant contribution to the game of basketball. The fact that I could share it with this year's Hall of Fame finalists only made the moment much more special.

Breen, who has been calling for NBA action for almost three decades, was announced as one of the prize winners on Friday night along with Michael Wilbon, Jim Gray and the "NBA on TNT,quot; team. But what really touched Breen was the fact that he will be recognized during the Hall of Fame consecration weekend in August with a group that includes Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and the late Kobe Bryant.

"Not only do I say this because this is the case this year," Breen said, "but there were always three of my favorite players."

That means something considering that Breen has been a familiar voice for Knicks fans since 1992 and the leading man in the NBA Finals broadcasts since 2006.

Given his extensive history with some of the best players in the league, Sporting News presented Breen with the difficult challenge of choosing his favorite memory of Bryant, Duncan and Garnett. This is what the 58-year-old man said. . .

Kobe Bryant always & # 39; puts that job in & # 39;

When asked about Bryant, Breen immediately went to a Kobe classic.

At the end of Game 4 of a 2006 playoff series between the Lakers and the Suns, Bryant cornered a loose ball, found his place near the left elbow and exhausted a fadeaway bridge in front of two defenseless defenders. Breen delivered his trademark "Bang!" when the shot hit the bottom of the net.

"Everyone in the building, we knew it, the Suns knew it, the fans knew it, the referees knew it," Breen said. "I was going to get the ball. And yet, he still found a way to break free and take the shot down. I remember it, the way he turned, the way he clenched his fist after hitting the shot, the crowd went crazy ".

Bryant's plays were never reduced at random, of course. They were the product of an incredible ability and countless hours of practice when no one was watching.

"It was all the work that was done on that shot," Breen said. "That's why that shot was easy for him. Because he put that job in that particular moment."

Tim Duncan was "the humblest superstar in NBA history,quot;

Duncan led the Spurs in a very different way than Bryant led the Lakers, but "The Big Fundamental,quot; found similar success by joining Kobe with five championships.

However, it was not a victory that caught Breen. He fondly remembers the performance of Duncan's Game 7 in the 2013 NBA Finals, a 95-88 loss to San Antonio. That defeat followed a heartbreaking Game 6 in which Heat guard Ray Allen drained a difficult 3-point corner kick to send the contest overtime. (Duncan was not on the floor for that play).

The Spurs refused to go silent in Game 7 behind an excellent Duncan performance (24 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two assists), but LeBron James and the Heat finally closed the door in Miami.

"They were so deflated (after Game 6)," Breen said. "Although they lost (Game 7), he came back and played very well."

San Antonio recovered in 2014, finishing 62-20 during the regular season and strangling the Heat in a rematch of the NBA Finals. That victory in the 4-1 series gave Duncan the final ring of his illustrious career.

"He was a teammate as big as I've ever seen him," Breen said. "His humility, his first team (mentality), how hard he played every night at both ends. I just found him as the humblest superstar in NBA history. So my admiration for him is off the charts."

Kevin Garnett played hard & # 39; every second & # 39;

Breen could not land in a Garnett game because, well, all games were important to KG.

Regular season, playoffs, NBA finals, scrimmage in the park: the confrontation did not change their level of effort. When it was time for entry, Garnett locked himself up.

"If someone played 35 minutes, Kevin Garnett didn't play 35 minutes," Breen said. "His 35 minutes were different from any other person on the floor."

An All-Star 15 times, Garnett was known for both filling out the score and speaking ill of his opponents. Throughout his career, Garnett could be seen drenched in sweat, growling with himself and banging his head against inanimate objects, and that was before the first horn. Its intensity was second to none.

"I don't know if I've ever seen someone who played as hard every second, as much as Garnett," Breen said.