Lawmakers criticize Governor Newsom's plan to disburse funds to combat homelessness – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Some lawmakers and mayors expressed skepticism on Thursday about California Governor Gavin Newsom's proposal to give $ 750 million to regional administrators selected by the state instead of the local government to address the growing state indigence crisis , which indicates that the Democrat may have a budget fight in his hands.

The comments were made at a budget subcommittee hearing that marked the first in-depth hearing on the proposal and came immediately after a critical review by the Office of the Nonpartisan Legislative Analyst, who said the proposal does not articulate "a clear strategy to curb homelessness. " . "

Assembly budget chairman Phil Ting, a Democrat from San Francisco, said he needed many more details from the governor before giving the green light to a "$ 750 million check without many balances."

While homelessness has declined in other states, the homeless population in California grew 16% to more than 150,000 people in January 2019. The state government has taken a more active role in trying to combat the growing lack of housing in the most populous state in the nation, sending $ 1.2 million in single funding to cities and counties during the last two budget years.

By saying that it is "treating the homeless as the emergency it is," Newsom is deploying travel trailers throughout the state to provide temporary shelter, including a first wave of 10 people in Los Angeles County on Thursday.

The $ 750 million proposed by Newsom could go to rental coupons, legal support and mediation services, but would be managed by organizations selected through the State Department of Social Services and not by cities, counties or other established local groups that have traditionally delivered most services to the homeless.

Jennifer Troia, deputy chief of the California Department of Social Services, said the crisis requires regional and coordinated responses, but did not have details on how regions would be divided or which entities could serve as administrators.

"I appreciate your desire for more specificity," he said. "I hear you."

Ting replied: "Okay. Looks like we're going to have more audiences."

Assembly members David Chiu and Richard Bloom, both Democrats, also expressed reservations about the lack of details and the method of delivery of funds.

The report of the Office of the Legislative Analyst defined the proposal to use money only once, which means that it will not be available next year, and to visit cities and counties.

The Newsom office opposed the legislative analysis and on Thursday, press secretary Jesse Melgar said the "comprehensive,quot; proposal would link the resources and "call for greater coordination between all levels of government."

"Simply repeating the same responses from the past will only produce the same results, and that is unacceptable," he said. "We look forward to working with the Legislature to advance this new strategy and achieve much greater progress on this critical issue."

The mayors of Oakland and San Jose also testified at Thursday's hearing, saying they absolutely need the help of the state, but that they want flexibility to use the money as they see fit, since they know the needs and are responsible for the voters.

Other homeless experts who spoke at the hearing said they are sheltering people, but cannot meet the demand as more people lose their homes due to the outrageously high housing costs of the state.

Ting said later that the amount of money is not the problem, although he said they have not yet spent the $ 650 million allocated in last year's budget.

"The lack of clarity and details about where the money is going, how it is spent, what it is spent on, but also specifically what is the problem we need to create a completely new bureaucratic approach to do this." Ting said.

"The public will want to know."

