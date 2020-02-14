Lauren London and Cassie Ventura look elegant in new photos as they gather for a joyful moment

Lauren London met her good friend, Cassie Ventura Fine, at the beautiful baby shower for Malika Haqq that was organized by Khloé Kardashian.

Lauren and Cassie looked beautiful in whitish cream while showing support for Haqq, who will have a baby in March.

A fan said: “How beautiful you look, ladies. I call you my daughter from another mother. 🥰😘 love and blessings for you and the baby. "

This sponsor said: "It's very sad. It's like I'm trying to be there for her friend, but her loss will always be on her mind. OshGosh, it's very refreshing to see her pushing, 😍😍😍 … 💙💙💙"

A social media user wrote: "She looks so sad still inside Lauren." The girl tries to be happy but thinks about her man. Beautiful Khloe, you are a true friend of Malika. May God always bless you for all the good things you do and remember only how good you will find when they admire you. 🌷🌹🌷🌷🌷❤️❤️ ”

Lauren's recent appearance in the Grammy this year became a moving tribute to her late partner, Nipsey Hussle, and the 35-year-old actress honored the rapper in style.

Lauren walked the red carpet to the prestigious event to represent Nipsey, who was nominated in three categories of the 2020 Grammys, and was seen as outstanding.

However, despite Lauren's dazzling appearance, the show was stolen by the small photograph of Nipsey that hung from her neck on a gold chain.

In addition, according to reports, the actress also chose the photo because it was taken during Nipsey's attendance at the 2019 Grammy.

For the occasion, Lauren was dressed in black, as she opted for a black sequin blazer that had a revealing line, which she combined with a black bra underneath.

In addition, Lauren accepted the first Grammy in the rapper's career on his behalf, since after his death, his song "Racks in the Middle,quot; had won the prestigious Best Rap Performance Award.

The actress delivered a memorable speech when she arrived on the stage to take the trophy on behalf of Nipsey, and declared that he was a "phenomenal recipient,quot;, who cared not only for the awards but also for his fans.

He concluded by thanking everyone for showing all the love she also felt for the rapper.

Throughout the night, Nipsey was also posthumously awarded a second Grammy for Best Rap / Song Collaboration for his hit song "Higher,quot; with DJ Khaled and John Legend.

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom, lost his life unexpectedly in March 2019, when he was shot dead when he left his clothing store in southern Los Angeles while helping a person.



