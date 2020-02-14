Lady Gaga proposes herself in a powerful Valentine's message

Lady Gaga He is putting a ring on his own finger.

Is Valentine's Day, the superstar singer decided to send a message to the world, calling herself to show that we are all free to propose marriage to anyone at any time. Gaga selected the "Knight Finger,quot; ring for the special occasion, which was created by his old friend and fashion activist. B. Åkerlund for the Klarna shopping service as part of its Get What You Love campaign. The empowerment campaign encourages everyone to propose how and when they want, essentially "giving the finger,quot; to obsolete traditions.

"Throughout my career, I am proud to use my voice to defend what I think is right," says Gaga in an exclusive comment for Klarna. "So I am excited to work with my friend B. and Klarna to celebrate how far we have come as a culture, and mention the work we must continue to do."

This year, 2020, is a leap year, and as tradition says, it is acceptable for women to propose marriage to their partner on February 29. However, Klarna and Gaga believe that everyone should have the freedom to move forward with that important life choice. whenever you want.