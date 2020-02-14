Lady Gaga joins Klarna to launch a ring for the Get What You Love campaign

Lady Gaga has a new love interest but is focusing on herself. The queen of pop proposed herself with a special edition ring in association with the Klarna application.

This year is leap year. There is the superstition that in leap years it is acceptable for women to propose to men.

Gaga is eliminating the notion and telling his fans that anyone can propose to his partner every day of the year.

He captioned a photo showing his personalized ring with: ‘Celebrating Valentine's Day with this tough ring designed by my friend @bcompleted for @ klarna.usa. Did you know that an old tradition says that only during a leap year, on February 29, are women allowed to propose to men? 🤦‍♀️ It's 2020, and anyone of any gender identity can propose marriage to anyone, at any time! So, while we all celebrate love today, I put this ring on my own finger as a sign of my love for myself and my fans, and a reminder that we are all born superstars. "#Getwhatyoulove,quot;.

The Klarna CMO intervened why they chose the Bad Romance musician to partner and what makes the ring, designed by B. Åkerlund, so special.

‘Like Lady Gaga, in Klarna we believe that if traditions are not questioned, the status quo prevails. Why should we conform and conform to social and industry expectations just because? The gentleman's finger ring was created as a symbol so that everyone can express their love in the terms they want, just like our millions of buyers can get what they love every day with Klarna.

The money obtained from the sale of the rings will be donated to Dress for Success, an international non-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence.

Meanwhile, the romance of the star of A Star Is Born is getting hotter.



