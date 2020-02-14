Lady GaGa asks the big question on Valentine's Day

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39; It proposes itself as a protest against traditional marriage proposals where men tend to be the ones asking the big question.

Lady Gaga It has been proposed on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020.

The "Bad Romance" singer asked the question as part of a campaign for Klarna, the jewelry brand behind the Knight Finger ring designed as a protest against traditional marriage proposals.

"The idea that a woman can only propose to a man one day every four years is completely ridiculous!" GaGa, who has committed twice, told ET Online, pointing out his support for the campaign. "Anyone who knows me knows that I believe that any person of any gender identity should be able to express any act of love to any other person on ANY day of ANY year."

"Then, in an act of defiance of this outdated tradition, I decided to say yes to MY SAME! And use this ring today with pride to remind me and everyone that the only permission you need to love comes from you."

Fashion stylist Bea Akerlund, who designed the gold vermeil ring with pink crystals for Klarna, is honored that her friend is promoting it.

"The Knight Finger was designed to inspire us all to love without fear on our own terms and set aside the traditions of the past to define our own future," Akerlund said in a statement. "Lady Gaga is a knight in shining armor, defeating everything that gets in her way. REALLY it is an inspiration to create her own rules to express her true self. It is an honor that she chose to put my ring on her finger."

All future revenue from the sales of the Knight Finger accessory will benefit Dress for Success, a charity that empowers women to achieve economic independence.