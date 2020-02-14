La La Anthony sets the mood with a swimsuit photo with strips: husband Carmelo Anthony is having an epic Valentine's Day

La La Anthony went to social networks, where she confessed that she wanted to publish a sexy swimsuit photo for her delight and that of her husband, Carmelo Anthony.

In the ardent photo, La La shows her killer curves in a two-piece black swimsuit that featured a strap that pierced her stomach. The star made sure her toned thighs and belly were visible.

Although La La is known for her ability to look dazzling in casual attire without any effort, the television personality has shown that she can also wear elegant clothes.

In a recent update of her Instagram page, the actress and businesswoman shared two photos that showed the diva ready for a party night.

In the photos, La La's outfit was a tight short dress with a line that was well above the knees of the Power Actress.

The colorful dress, in addition to having long sleeves, presented gloves with the same floral pattern in pink, peach, lavender and blue shades.

La combined her evening attire with a small pink spherical bag, which casually hung on the celebrity's left hand while her curly hair dropped freely.

In the first image, Anthony was captured while taking a pose for the camera. At the same time, the second hit was taken from a different angle, since the reality star was filmed in full length, standing at the bottom of a luxurious-looking staircase.

The publication of the former MTV VJ of the hit series did not take long Total live request to gain recognition among his many followers, and many of his fans quickly shared praise for his good looks.

Many used several emojis instead of words to describe their emotions, such as fire, green faces, hearts in different colors and flowers, while others declared that she was a "queen."

The photos even attracted the attention of other celebrities, as actress Jennifer Hudson wrote that she also wanted that dress.

La La is very similar to the entertainment industry, was able to forge its own way without too much drama and fights from left to right.

Even their divorce conversations seem to be a distant memory.



