Kylie Jenner presents a new accidental haircut

We've all been there before. You enter a room planning to cut one, maybe two inches of hair. And you leave with a completely new look.

That's what just happened Kylie JennerThe reality star debuted a new haircut in her Instagram story Thursday night.

In the black and white mirror selfie video, the makeup mogul combs her wet black hair and wrote in her caption: "@jesushair said she was cutting me and cut my hair."

His hair is short, in fact. His black strands are now at the level of his jaw. Before this cut, Jenner's natural hair seemed to be a little beyond the shoulder, although it is difficult to say, since the star loves to wear wigs and hair extensions.

Still, we love this new aspect (although not intentional).

Stormi WebsterThe mother has worn many different hair styles over the years.