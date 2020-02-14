Kylie Jenner presents a new accidental haircut

We've all been there before. You enter a room planning to cut one, maybe two inches of hair. And you leave with a completely new look.
That's what just happened Kylie JennerThe reality star debuted a new haircut in her Instagram story Thursday night.
In the black and white mirror selfie video, the makeup mogul combs her wet black hair and wrote in her caption: "@jesushair said she was cutting me and cut my hair."
His hair is short, in fact. His black strands are now at the level of his jaw. Before this cut, Jenner's natural hair seemed to be a little beyond the shoulder, although it is difficult to say, since the star loves to wear wigs and hair extensions.
Still, we love this new aspect (although not intentional).
Stormi WebsterThe mother has worn many different hair styles over the years.
Whether with the help of hair pieces or with daring and ever-changing hair colors, Kardashian's younger sister has always made a statement with her strands.
Watch the evolution of the star's hair below!
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage
Brunette bomb
At the 2013 MTV Movie Awards, Kylie's disheveled hair creates the perfect romantic waves.
Big barrel curls
One word: Awesome! Her black tufted curls fall effortlessly down her shoulders.
Michael Simon / Startraksphoto.com
Sweet 16
Kylie's hair is ultra long and jet black for her 16th birthday party.
Test run
She experimented for the first time with her now characteristic blue shade in 2013, killing her under the layer of a bright blue hue.
Ready for Coachella
His warmest ombré is about boho chic.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Ombré effects
TO The Hunger Games: In Flames premiere, the E! Star heats the red carpet with a warm caramel candy.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Pretend
Don't play dumb with Kylie's bangs yet, they're accessories!
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Bye Bangs
The false explosions are gone and their layers effortlessly return.
Dark beauty
See you, blonde! The e! star chooses a solid dark shade for her hair and coordinates her lips to match.
KAO / Splash News
Cuckoo
Surprise! Kylie adds a cunning touch of blonde to the lower layers of her hair.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images for Aquafina FlavorSplash
Dark matter
Chop, chop! Kylie cuts her braids in a shoulder-length cut and looks for a more subtle and darker ombré.
Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images
Crop Chic
In a short time, the old proportions ombré appear in his new short hair.
JB Lacroix / WireImage
Lighten up
Next to the light! At least, that's where the tips of her hair go with this drastic effect from black to blond.
Blond before blue
Just before adopting her cerulean dye, Kylie releases an omnier blonde than ever on Instagram.
Just one hair
Before going through the blue ombré, Kylie experimented with playful bluish-green stripes.
AKM-GSI
Blue or bust
And it is blue! The e! Star presents its new and eye-catching dye.
Colorless
Slightly less blue, but still a fun and flirty tone.
Lady in green
Kylie's color changes slightly from teal to green in this Instagram snapshot.
Angela Weiss / Getty Images
Blue's back
Looks like Kelly green was just a rinse (or an Instagram filter)!
Napes Up
Just before the 2014 VMA Awards, opt for an additional advantage by shaving the back of your neck.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images for MTV
Go Go VMAs
Jet black and side sweep, Kylie's hair is all drama.
Selfie time
She takes out her extensions just in time for a sincere selfie.
Abaca USA / AKM-GSI
Classic
Nothing beats its long and long black strands.
Deja vu
Kylie is clearly channeling her older sister Kim Kardashian.
Family matters
Phew! Kylie's long dark strands are really glamorous and again resemble Kim's perfect hair.
Christopher Polk / WireImage
Stack in length
The 17-year-old's extensions are inside, and back to teal as well.
White weapon
Instead of going blue, Kylie conforms to an extra touch of gray to animate her hair.
FayesVision / WENN.com
Gone gray
Kylie's gray steel seems to have softened in a dove tone.
Blue Period
And the blue is back! The e! The star revives here the bluish-green braids with a black and blue ombré.
Goodwin / WCP / Dunkin D / FAMEFLYNET
Back to black
She has dream crow locks again.
Xposure / AKM-GSI
Cut it
And before you know it, the E! The star hugs a sexy neck to the bone.
RMBI SWIS / AKM-GSI
Little of bronde
Kylie lightens her braids with a small change of bronze color.
Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com
Silky and elegant
Ahhh“Jenner's youngest hair emits a bright glow when she returns to her jet black color.
Wagging
While it has turned bluish green before, these electric blue locks seem to be part of an excellent wig.
PacificCoastNews
Pinky keen
Kylie's next hair tone? Bubble gum! She designed the hair color for Coachella 2015.
Mariotto / Chiva / INFphoto.com
Sweet and simple
Her hair never looked as healthy and bulky as in this glamorous photo.
Andrew Parsons / i-Images / ZUMA Wire
Go long
Extensions is! She goes long and luxurious with this jet black hairstyle.
AKM-GSI
Frosty
We have already seen their blue-green braids, so this frosty blue gives a different twist to that trend.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Golden girl
Chop chop! Kylie returns to her characteristic medium length black hair.
To Bronde or not to Bronde?
Is it a wig or not? Either way, Kylie uses the shade ready for fall well.
Group of photographers / Splash News
Birthday girl
For her 18th birthday party, Ky becomes platinum (not much different from Kim Kardashian's bright blonde season).
New autumn look
The teenage star finally became "dirty and ashen blonde," writing on Instagram, "It took me months not to dye my hair and wear wigs so that my hair regains health so I can do this !!"
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Green goddess
The reality star appears at the inauguration of the American Brasserie sugar factory.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for H,amp;M
Smart bob
He returned to black and debuted with an elegant bob in late October 2015.
Michael Rozman
Long and elegant
Kylie wore long waves again in The Ellen DeGeneres show in November 2015.
ME!
Red Hot
To celebrate his nineteenth birthday, Kylie made her hair "fire red,quot;.
Swan Gallet / WWD / REX / Shutterstock
Wet and wild
Kylie really embraced the torrential downpour aspect with this messy bob!
Yellow not so soft
Kylie really made a statement at Coachella 2017 with a yellow bob highlighter.
