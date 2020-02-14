Kylie Jenner accuses stylist Jesus Guerrero of cutting his hair – Watch the video and his new look

Kylie Jenner shared a video accusing stylist Jesus Guerrero of cutting his hair and the Internet is going crazy. the Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) star shared the video on his Instagram account, where he has 162 million followers. Although Kylie wears many wigs and hairpieces, she recently talked about how her real hair was finally growing. That's why fans are confused about whether she was joking or not. Kylie has often gone to Jesus (Jesus Hair) and is often excited about the finished look. In the video he shared, Kylie wrote: "Jesus said he was cutting me and cut my hair."

It remains to be seen whether the tension between Kylie and Jesus is real or not, but as you can see in the video below, Kylie's hair is definitely a much shorter strand. As you sit in the stylist's chair and pull your hair between your fingers, you can see that it is noticeably shorter. The front parts of Kylie's hair are long, but the back of her hair and sides are several inches shorter than they were before.

You can watch the video that includes some additional photos of Kylie's hair, as well as the response video that Jesus Guerrero made to Kylie below.

Kylie often wears wigs and sometimes her hair is incredibly long. The 22-year-old billionaire shared a photo of herself recently using her hair with an off-center part while flowing in loose waves over her shoulders. The photo was in honor of Valentine's Day when he launched a special sale on his Kylie Cosmetics page. Clearly, Kylie wore a wig since her hair is considerably shorter than the one in the photo.

You can see that image below.

Kylie also shared some black and white photos with her hair combed as a single turn that reaches the tip of her shoulders. It is not clear if she wore a wig or if that was her natural hair. You can see those photos below.

Jesús Guerrero responded by sharing the same video that Kylie had published and writing: "Kylie Jenner is trying to interpret me." in that.

What you think? Do you think Kylie Jenner is really mad at her hair? She has not shared a photo of how her hair was combed after cutting.



