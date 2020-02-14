Kyle Edmund continues to improve in shape by reaching the semifinal of the New York Open | Tennis news

Edmund until the last four clashes against Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic; Dan Evans defeated in the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis tournament in Rotterdam





Kyle Edmund reserved his place in the last four of the New York Open with a three-set fight.

Kyle Edmund reached his first semifinal since June last year with a victory over Kwon Soon-woo, but Dan Evans suffered a quarter-final defeat in Rotterdam.

Edmund, planted eighth at the New York Open, was a great favorite against Soon-woo, 22, but the Korean gave him a tough test before passing 3-6, 6-2 and 7-6 to keep his return . For training and fitness.

The 25-year-old reached a single semifinal last year amid injuries and illnesses. His career towards the last four came at a 250-level event in Eastbourne and has now matched that feat with his week's work in the United States.

Edmund, who will overtake Cameron Norrie to become British number two on Monday's updated ranking list, will face Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic for a place in a third ATP singles final.

The British did not have everything in his own way against the world no 84 Soon-woo, which had knocked out Milos Raonic in the second round. He surprised Edmund by claiming the first set, only for the Briton to respond.

A decisive upside down saw both men with a lot of opportunities, but a tiebreaker was needed to separate them and it was Edmund who ran out of the winner, beating 7-5 despite having been a mini breakdown.

Edmund has only two final ATP appearances to his name, and a title. Both arrived in 2018, the same year he reached the semifinal of the Australian Open: his solo title came in Belgium when he beat Gael Monfils to win the Antwerp Open.

British number one Evans was the first of two Britons in the last eight actions on opposite sides of the Atlantic on Friday, facing Frenchman Monfils in shape at the ABN AMRO Tennis Tournament in the Netherlands.

Despite a wrestling exhibition, Evans fell short of world number nine Monfils, who is playing some of the best tennis of his career and has just left his ninth ATP title in Montpellier on Sunday.

Dan Evans could not match Edmund's victory in the quarterfinals, losing in straight sets to Gael Monfils in Rotterdam

A very disputed first set decreased and flowed with Evans refusing to back off, breaking by a 5-4 lead in the first set just to see Monfils hit directly and then claim the tie-break after Evans recovered from 4-1 .

Monfils finally prevailed after a more direct second set to seal a 7-6 and 6-2 victory and a semifinal match with Filip Krajinovic or Andrey Rublev.

Evans's defeat should still be enough to see him in 31st place in the world rankings, a great career for the 29-year-old Birmingham player.

