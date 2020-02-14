Kourtney Kardashian shares group photos of the sisters and mother Kris Jenner flipping the bird on Valentine's Day. Is this a message for Scott Disick?

Kourtney Kardashian chose an interesting photo to share on her official Poosh Instagram account for Valentine's Day and now fans are wondering if it's a message for Scott Disick. As Ashley Mitchell previously reported, Scott finally followed his girlfriend Sofia Richie on Instagram after she stopped following her ex-girlfriend and mother of her three children, Kourtney. In the photo that Kourtney shared, he shows his sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and his mother, Kris Jenner, all turning the bird, or giving the middle finger. Now fans want to know if this is how Kourtney really feels about Valentine's Day!

There have been rumors that Kourtney and Younes Bendjima are back together, but these are conflicting. At this point, it is not clear if Kourtney and Younes have plans for Valentine's Day, but if they do, it seems strange to many that Kourtney chooses the photo he took for his Poosh account.

Even the caption gives many people reasons to believe that Kourtney could go alone this vacation.

Kourtney shared the following title.

"Happy Galentine s Day Tag your trip or die. #Pooshtheboundaries,quot;

Kourtney's decision not to share a photo of herself with a partner and, instead, referred to Valentine's Day as Galentine's Day is provoking a discussion by those who suggest she will have a solo Valentine's Day .

Also, some people did not approve the photo and the following comments. Some people suggested that the image and calling Valentine's Day on Galentine's Day was cheesy and some suggested that flipping the bird on Valentine's Day was unpleasant.

You can see the photo that Kourtney shared with his sisters and mother giving the middle finger below.

What do you think of the photo of Kourtney Kardashian, her sisters and Kris Jenner flipping the bird? Do you agree with those who think that Kourtney Kardashian is sending a message to someone about Valentine's Day?

Do you agree with those who think that she is turning the bird as a hidden message to her former Scott Disick? Are you surprised to see this type of photo on Kourtney's Poosh page on the most romantic vacation of the year?



