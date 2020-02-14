Home Entertainment Kodak Black shoots his shot with Zendaya, writes the poem of Valentine's...

Kodak Black shoots his shot with Zendaya, writes the poem of Valentine's Day for her

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Kodak Black shoots his shot with Zendaya, writes the poem of Valentine's Day for her
%MINIFYHTML94c0dcf1e8f34bd99db3fc06cbe6e61011% %MINIFYHTML94c0dcf1e8f34bd99db3fc06cbe6e61012%
Facebook

The rapper & # 39; Zeze & # 39; channels his internal poet in prison while writing a love letter for the actress of & # 39; Spider-Man: Far From Home & # 39; and threatens to hit your love interest on screen.

Up News Info
Kodak Black hit on Zendaya Coleman Behind the bars. The jailed rapper wrote a Valentine's poem for him "Spider-Man: away from home"and then published it on Friday, February 14 on Instagram.

"Zoolin in an ice box, frozen in time / but mentally you are my Valentine / I hope I made you smile with this poem / I am thinking of you all the way home," he wrote before adding, "PS Don't make me beat the Spiderman ".

%MINIFYHTML94c0dcf1e8f34bd99db3fc06cbe6e61013%%MINIFYHTML94c0dcf1e8f34bd99db3fc06cbe6e61014%

The 22-year-old hip-hop star, who is in prison on federal arms charges, made sure his celebrity crush knew his love letter while labeling the 23-year-old Hollywood star in his legend: "@Zendaya (Because of You). "

%MINIFYHTML94c0dcf1e8f34bd99db3fc06cbe6e61015% %MINIFYHTML94c0dcf1e8f34bd99db3fc06cbe6e61016%

Kodak Black was previously in a relationship with City girls& # 39; Yung Miami. In July 2019, when I was pregnant, she recorded a jail song threatening to hit her belly for allegedly cheating on him: "I bought Yung Miami a ring, she bought a baby 808. When I see her, they hit me that b *** h in his stomach. "

Miami's boyfriend replied: "Somebody tell Kodak: & # 39; Suck a dick. Get out of jail first, p *** y". He added his own choice of words as he dragged the lyricist "Zeze" too, "Poor fool, Kodak is not dust!"

A few days later, Miami was the target of a shooting. The shots exploded when he left the studio in his Mercedes-Benz SUV. His car was damaged but he managed to escape unharmed. Traumatized by the terrifying incident, she told her Instagram followers: "It really could have been R.I.P. I'm really not well!"

Kodak Black responded later with this tweet: "The tricks of #YungMiami are for suckas, when I feel I realize how insignificant that movement was and, as a man, it is something we abstain from." For her boyfriend, he wrote: "There is no smoke with his bra," and added: "I pray that they have a healthy baby and live a prosperous life."

Meanwhile, Zendaya is currently romantically linked with her. "Euphoria"co-star Jacob Elordi. First they caused dating rumors in August 2019 and since then they have been seen packing in public displays of affection.

%MINIFYHTML94c0dcf1e8f34bd99db3fc06cbe6e61017%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©