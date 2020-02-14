Kodak Black shoots his shot with Zendaya, writes the poem of Valentine's Day for her

%MINIFYHTML94c0dcf1e8f34bd99db3fc06cbe6e61011% %MINIFYHTML94c0dcf1e8f34bd99db3fc06cbe6e61012%

The rapper & # 39; Zeze & # 39; channels his internal poet in prison while writing a love letter for the actress of & # 39; Spider-Man: Far From Home & # 39; and threatens to hit your love interest on screen.

Kodak Black hit on Zendaya Coleman Behind the bars. The jailed rapper wrote a Valentine's poem for him "Spider-Man: away from home"and then published it on Friday, February 14 on Instagram.

"Zoolin in an ice box, frozen in time / but mentally you are my Valentine / I hope I made you smile with this poem / I am thinking of you all the way home," he wrote before adding, "PS Don't make me beat the Spiderman ".

The 22-year-old hip-hop star, who is in prison on federal arms charges, made sure his celebrity crush knew his love letter while labeling the 23-year-old Hollywood star in his legend: "@Zendaya (Because of You). "

Kodak Black was previously in a relationship with City girls& # 39; Yung Miami. In July 2019, when I was pregnant, she recorded a jail song threatening to hit her belly for allegedly cheating on him: "I bought Yung Miami a ring, she bought a baby 808. When I see her, they hit me that b *** h in his stomach. "

Miami's boyfriend replied: "Somebody tell Kodak: & # 39; Suck a dick. Get out of jail first, p *** y". He added his own choice of words as he dragged the lyricist "Zeze" too, "Poor fool, Kodak is not dust!"

A few days later, Miami was the target of a shooting. The shots exploded when he left the studio in his Mercedes-Benz SUV. His car was damaged but he managed to escape unharmed. Traumatized by the terrifying incident, she told her Instagram followers: "It really could have been R.I.P. I'm really not well!"

Kodak Black responded later with this tweet: "The tricks of #YungMiami are for suckas, when I feel I realize how insignificant that movement was and, as a man, it is something we abstain from." For her boyfriend, he wrote: "There is no smoke with his bra," and added: "I pray that they have a healthy baby and live a prosperous life."

Meanwhile, Zendaya is currently romantically linked with her. "Euphoria"co-star Jacob Elordi. First they caused dating rumors in August 2019 and since then they have been seen packing in public displays of affection.