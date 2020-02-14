Kobe Bryant and the NBA All-Star Game: MVP, dive competitions and legendary duels defined the legacy

%MINIFYHTML74dcecc8d9c12aeaba59260d2b9c343d11% %MINIFYHTML74dcecc8d9c12aeaba59260d2b9c343d12%

Kobe Bryant's life will be celebrated during the NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago after the Lakers star and daughter Gianna were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Jennifer Hudson is scheduled to pay a tribute before the All-Star Game on Sunday and the fourth quarter will have an unscheduled target score to end the game. That number, of course, will be Bryant's "24,quot;. The shirts will also honor Bryant and former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died in January.

Bryant left his mark on the celebration of the NBA Stars. Here are all your best moments.

Kobe Bryant becomes the youngest Dunk contest champion

Bryant was 18 and 169 days old when he won the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest in Cleveland as a rookie. It wasn't one of the most memorable dump contests, but Bryant beat Michael Finley and Chris Carr in the final round.

He is the youngest All-Star opener in NBA history.

Bryant started in the 1998 All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York. He was 19 and 170 days old, which made him the youngest headline in the history of the game.

Bryant and his teammate Shaquille O & # 39; Neal joined Karl Malone, Kevin Garnett and Gary Payton in the top five.

This is the All-Star Game that became famous for the duel between Michael Jordan, who had 23 points, and Bryant, who scored 18 points for the West. The East won 135-114, but the round trip between Jordan and Bryant is what still stands out today.

He made 18 consecutive All-Star games

That is an NBA record. Bryant made the game All-Star 18 consecutive times. The only player with more appearances is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 19.

Bryant also started in 15 All-Star games. LeBron James of Los Angeles can break that record this season.

Bryant tied the All-Star record with four MVPs

Bryant and Bob Pettit are the only two players in NBA history to win the Most Valuable Player of the All-Star award four times. Pettit won the award in 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1962.

Kobe Bryant MVP performances

2002

Bryant, a Philadelphia native, returned home to take the West to a 135-120 victory. Bryant had a total of 31 points in the victory.

2007

The NBA All-Star game came to Las Vegas, and Bryant matched his 31 points since 2002 and led the West to a 153-132 victory.

2009

Bryant and Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, then with Phoenix, joined to lead the West to a 146-119 victory. Bryant scored 27 points and O & # 39; Neal added 17 points in the victory. This would help crush the enmity that the two superstars had during their time in Los Angeles.

2011

Bryant made a show at the Staples Center with his final MVP performance. Bryant scored 37 points with 14 rebounds in the 148-143 victory of the West.

He played his last All-Star Game in 2016

Bryant played in his last All-Star Game in the victory of the West from 196-173 against the East in Toronto. Bryant was the main voter for the game.

This also marked the last duel with LeBron James in the All-Star Game.

Bryant had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the game, and became the all-time leader of the All-Star Game in steals with 38.