Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: So the rest of the Kardashians would react if they got together!

It's no secret that Khloe Kardashian and her daddy baby, Tristan Thompson, have had a lot of drama in their past that led to their breakup. In addition, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is well known for being super protective of its members, so you would think that it would not be that the two were together again.

However, an internal report claims to know that what really matters to them is the well-being of their daughter True, so they would put it above her tumultuous history.

In other words, although Khloe and Tristan have not had the healthiest romance, their mother Kris and her sisters Kim and Kourtney, as well as most other members of the Kardashian clan would still receive him as part of the family if the the parents had to meet.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Kim and the rest of the family want to send some olive branch because, as angry as they were when Tristan hurt Khloe, everyone knows he needs to be in True's life. To help facilitate, they choose to treat it well and support it by inviting them to dinner or watching their games. "

‘Kim is about giving someone a second chance and, whether Khloe and Tristan get back together, he wants to make sure his niece's father gets the family's respect, especially if he's trying to improve. (The Kardashians) always support each other in whatever makes them happy and they know that all relationships have their ups and downs. "

They also mentioned that the big family was next to Khloe when she and Tristan finished things and would also show her so much support if she decided to meet with Tristan.

Do you think the two should give their romance another chance or not?



