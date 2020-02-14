KennyS of G2: Our biggest opponent is ourselves | ESports News





KennyS says G2 is only focusing on his own performances

G2 Esports & # 39; Kenny & # 39; KennyS & # 39; Schrub insists that his team does not allow the pressure to worry about other teams to get in the way of his performance.

G2 seemed confident when they shot down 100 Thieves on two maps in the Group C opening game in the BLAST Premier Spring Series.

Despite a series of surprises and surprise performances by several teams in BLAST during the last two weekends, KennyS insists that his team is not too worried about what other teams are doing.

He said: "We try not to focus on our opponents because what we know is that our greatest opponent has always been ourselves."

"We just need to focus on ourselves and not really worry about what other people do or the pressure to perform.

"We have been working very well and we have had some good results, so we are in very good shape this year."

Unlike some of the other teams, the G2 offseason was interrupted by IEM Katowice European Qualifier, where they secured a place for the tournament safely at the end of the month.

However, KennyS admits that his side felt a little nervous on stage.

He said: "We were quite nervous at the beginning because it is a very different atmosphere to play on the BLAST stage compared to the other tournaments we have done. However, as soon as we got into the game, it was a lot of fun." "

G2 defeated 100 thieves on Valentine's Day in London

The four Group C teams had to play Valentine's Day in London, with most of the players miles away from home and their loved ones, but KennyS insists that all he needs is his teammates.

He said: "Some of us have girlfriends here, I don't, but my partners and I think of each other, you know? That's the most important thing."