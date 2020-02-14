Kawhi Leonard praises Jayson Tatum after the Celtics beat Clippers in double overtime | NBA News

Kawhi Leonard said that Jayson Tatum was "more assertive,quot; after the Boston striker scored 39 points in the game to lead the Celtics to a double overtime victory over the Leonard Clippers on Thursday night.

Tatum didn't want to smile. But sometimes the moment requires it.

The Celtics were behind 124-123 in the last minute of overtime in their round trip fight with the Clippers and Tatum was defended by Landry Shamet and Montrezl Harrell.

Tatum hesitated, dodged Shamet, then turned around Harrell for a break. While the crowd cheered him, Tatum let out a loud scream, flexing his arms.

The play did not win the game and gave Tatum only two of the 39 points he scored in Boston's exciting victory in 141-133 in double overtime. But it is the last sign that the All-Star for the first time is becoming more comfortable as a favorite player.















Jayson Tatum scored a total of 39 points to lead the Celtics to a double overtime victory against the Clippers



"It's more assertive," Leonard said of Tatum. "They are trusting him and he is trusting himself."

"I got a little excited," Tatum said. "I try to be as calm as possible and try to keep a poker face and move on to the next play. But basketball is a game of emotions and the crowd was in it."

"It's great to enter the All-Star break with a victory, have fun and have some free time. My teammates trusted me and vice versa. We do a good job: whoever is good we give the ball and (we) make the right play, whatever it is. "

When asked on the court after the victory on the defensive side of his game, Tatum said: "It is definitely something I take great pride in. Against someone like Kawhi, you just do your best and try to dispute his shot. is one of the best players in the league, so you should try to make it difficult for him. "

Marcus Smart added 31 points and Gordon Hayward finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Kemba Walker had 19 points and nine rebounds. Tatum and Smart combined for 16 of Boston's 27 points in overtime periods.

The Celtics have won seven straight games at home and eight of their last nine overall.

















Highlights of the LA Clippers visit to the Boston Celtics in week 17 of the NBA season



Boston took a 134-130 lead in the second overtime period on a Smart driving tray and a Tatum driving tray. Montrezl Harrell sank on the next trip of the Clippers on the floor. But Hayward responded with a triple to increase Boston's lead to 137-132. Tatum was called for an offensive foul, but Hayward blocked a runner from Lou Williams from his body to force a rotation with 55 seconds remaining.

Hayward hit four free throws at the last minute to help close it.

Tatum said he left the court feeling relieved.

"I am happy that we won," he said. "It would have been difficult to play as hard as a team and not be victorious."

