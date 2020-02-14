Kathie Klages trial is expected to end on Friday – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – More testimony was offered Thursday at the trial of former Michigan state gym coach Kathie Klages.

The defense called Klages' former co-workers, asking for their knowledge about their work.

At this time, Klages is being tried for lying to investigators during the investigation of sexual abuse by gymnastics of Larry Nassar USA.

The trial is expected to conclude as soon as Friday.

If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.

