Kate Middleton gives a rare look at her parenting style

Kate Middleton speak frankly about motherhood in a new unprecedented interview about Happy mom, happy baby podcast
In what marks her first appearance in the podcast, the Duchess of Cambridge details her own education and life as a mother for Prince george, Charlotte Princess Y Princess Louis. Kate partnered with Happy mom, happy baby host Giovanna Fletcher to promote his latest initiative focused on early childhood development. Last month, Kate launched the "Five Big Questions,quot; survey, which asks people across the UK to generate a conversation about the importance and long-term impact of a person's early years.
When asked to share what aspects of her own childhood she hopes to convey to her own children, Kate said this.
"One is the quality of relationships," the real shared. "Then, those moments you spend with people around you. I remember that from my own childhood. I had an amazing grandmother who spent a lot of time playing with us, doing crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening and cooking with us, and I try to incorporate many of the experiences she gave us at that time in the experiences I give my children now. "
She continued: "There are also environments where you spend time: a happy home, a safe environment. As children, we spend a lot of time outside and it's something that really fascinates me. I think it's great for physical and mental well-being and foundations (development It is an excellent environment to spend time building quality relationships without the distractions of "I have to cook,quot; and "I have to do this." And really, it's so simple. "
As for the survey, which is the culmination of Kate's eight years of research on the subject, she said her goal is to create a "generational change,quot; for families.
Kate described: "It's going to take a long time, I'm talking about a generational change, but I hope this is the first small step: to start a conversation about the importance of early childhood development. It's not just about happy and healthy children." This is for consequences and results for life. "
