Kate Middleton gives a rare look at her parenting style

Kate Middleton speak frankly about motherhood in a new unprecedented interview about Happy mom, happy baby podcast

In what marks her first appearance in the podcast, the Duchess of Cambridge details her own education and life as a mother for Prince george, Charlotte Princess Y Princess Louis. Kate partnered with Happy mom, happy baby host Giovanna Fletcher to promote his latest initiative focused on early childhood development. Last month, Kate launched the "Five Big Questions,quot; survey, which asks people across the UK to generate a conversation about the importance and long-term impact of a person's early years.

When asked to share what aspects of her own childhood she hopes to convey to her own children, Kate said this.

"One is the quality of relationships," the real shared. "Then, those moments you spend with people around you. I remember that from my own childhood. I had an amazing grandmother who spent a lot of time playing with us, doing crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening and cooking with us, and I try to incorporate many of the experiences she gave us at that time in the experiences I give my children now. "