Kardashian will be supportive if Khloe Kardashian retrieves Tristan Thompson

According to reports, the Kardashian will support Khloe Kardashian if he decides to retrieve Tristan Thompson.

There are already rumors that the couple was once again united, but the couple has not recognized it publicly, so everything is just speculation at this time.

"Kim and the rest of the family want to send occasional olive branches because, as angry as everyone was when he hurt Khloe, everyone knows that Tristan needs to be in True's life," a source told HollywoodLife.

