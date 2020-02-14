Kardashian will be supportive if Khloe Kardashian retrieves Tristan Thompson

According to reports, the Kardashian will support Khloe Kardashian if he decides to retrieve Tristan Thompson.

There are already rumors that the couple was once again united, but the couple has not recognized it publicly, so everything is just speculation at this time.

"Kim and the rest of the family want to send occasional olive branches because, as angry as everyone was when he hurt Khloe, everyone knows that Tristan needs to be in True's life," a source told HollywoodLife.

"[The Kardashian family] always support each other in whatever makes them happy, and they know that all relationships have their ups and downs," a second source added. "They were there for Khloe to speak or whatever she needed, and they will be there to support her if being with Tristan makes her happy."

Although none of the sources confirmed that they were together again, they said that Tristan spends as much time as he can with True and Khloe, and the rest of the family invites him to dinners and events.