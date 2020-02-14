Kandi Burruss weighs on the notable absence of NeNe Leakes in & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML7c0a543c5679ee63b5113cf47d5328c811% %MINIFYHTML7c0a543c5679ee63b5113cf47d5328c812%

Bravo TV

The star of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Potomac & # 39 ;, Monique Samuels, previously shared on Twitter that he could not believe NeNe's lack of visibility this season, calling it & # 39; beyond the ridiculous & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Fans of NeNe leaks have expressed their opinion on the lack of screen time that NeNe has in the current season 12 of "The true housewives of Atlanta"Now, fellow cast member Kandi Burruss has responded to the protest, addressing the issue in one of his YouTube videos.

In the clip, you could hear Kandi say: "NeNe was not in another episode … once again, let me say it correctly. That NeNe was not in another episode. What was going on? Bravo? Really original." She continued: "Why isn't the OG in the episode again? What's going on? What are you doing?"

%MINIFYHTML7c0a543c5679ee63b5113cf47d5328c813% %MINIFYHTML7c0a543c5679ee63b5113cf47d5328c814%

Kandi, however, revealed that he did not know what was going on between NeNe and Bravo. "I don't know. I mean, we clearly don't know each other's business when it comes to contracts," he explained. "I don't know what he signed for, I don't know how many episodes he is supposed to be in or how much he is paid. I don't know anything about that."

%MINIFYHTML7c0a543c5679ee63b5113cf47d5328c815% %MINIFYHTML7c0a543c5679ee63b5113cf47d5328c816%

"This is something they had already understood before the season," he continued. "All I can tell you is that we didn't understand. I didn't know. I don't know if any of the other girls on the show knew it."

<br />

Fans noticed that NeNe was not in many episodes of the show so far. "They will definitely freeze you from the program slowly but surely. It doesn't matter what you'll always be the HBIC," a fan wrote to NeNe, who was also absent at the season's premiere.

"The true housewives of Potomac"star Monique Samuels He previously shared that he couldn't believe NeNe's lack of visibility this season. AOL Entertainment managing editor Gibson Johns asked on Twitter: "Serious question: Has there ever been a full-time housewife who has appeared * less * during a season than NeNe in this #RHOA season? making it absurd how many full episodes he is missing completely. " Monique responded to the tweet: "It's getting more than ridiculous."