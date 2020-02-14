Kandi Burruss tells people that his son is the best 4 years on Earth – See his latest photos

Kandi Burruss has been praising her and Todd Tucker's boy, Ace Wells Tucker, a lot lately. She said she is definitely the coolest kid on the planet, and that she has been sharing more photos of this cute boy on her social media account. Check out the latest ones below.

‘My son is the best of 4 years on earth! @acetucker, I love you, son! Todd: @ todd167 ’Kandi captioned his post, which includes a couple of new photos with the great Ace.

Someone talked about the boy and said: "Seriously, such a beautiful girl @kandi,quot;, and another follower published this: "It seems that he is about to hit that lean inclination with the rock."

Another commenter said: "Yes, he is and he is very handsome … blessings to all of you," and someone else posted this: "He looks like his dad."

A follower wanted to know if Kandi saw the young man or his father, Todd: "Do you or Todd dress him because his booty is so cute?"

Someone else went to Ace's loot and said, "That boy got swag, take my Acey Pooh number,quot; … good morning, Mrs. Boss. "

Another follower posted this: "She's too cute … she looks like Todd's mother," and another sponsor wrote: "@kandi has Riley's whole face." hahaha so handsome "

One commenter said: ‘I love the Ace look. I love how you dress number 1, great guy. "

Someone else noticed Ace's shoe game: "I see he loves his shoe set @kandi 💙💙 he won't play with his sneakers when he grows up." This is not the first time someone talks about the way Ace likes to show off his shoes.

Some fans once said that Kandi should consider this idea: Ace should become a model for children's clothing because it is natural.

Apart from this, for the past few days, Kandi has been promoting her Kandi Koated makeup, and shared some photos for fans to get in the mood on Valentine's Day.



