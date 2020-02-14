Kandi Burruss slaps Porsha Williams: "I don't give a fuck!"

Kandi Burruss has his own YouTube channel, where he offers behind-the-scenes shots of Real Housewives of Atlanta along with other topics he wants to cover. After the cookie woman ambushed Tanya Sam with the help of Kenya Moore, the singer talked about how she felt about the situation.

While discussing the scene he was not part of, he revealed that Cynthia Bailey allegedly tried to bring the woman before.

Kenya When Kenya mentioned the fact that Cynthia had invited the girl to come earlier. In fact, we talk about that … later. I do not know if they will show that in future episodes, but that does arise. I remember talking about it. You invited that lady to come with Tanya before. I don't know if that was a shadow or if she really likes the cookie woman and wanted to invite her. "

Then he went on to talk about his co-star's comments about the cookie lady's treats: ‘It was bleak the way Cynthia and Kenya dated the Cookie Lady and left Tanya sitting there. It was as if this was uncomfortable. Then Cynthia even returned because she left her cookies. Eva tried to support Tanya, but she was still talking about how good cookies were. I'm sorry, if this cookie woman and I don't get along and you're supposed to be my friend, I don't need you to keep talking about how good her cookies are. "

Although that was quite important information that viewers did not know before Kandi's video, Burruss said that "in general,quot; does not have an opinion.

The clip was posted on a RHOA fan page where Porsha Williams intervened to say, "No opinion says much, Whew."

The Xscape singer immediately backed away.

‘No opinion says I don't give a fuck. Giving you clarity in case you try to read too much on that. "

