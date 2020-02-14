Justin Timberlake sends love to Jessica Biel on Valentine's Day

Justin Timberlake you are reviewing the first year of your relationship with Jessica Biel.
In honor of Valentine's Day, the singer of "My Love,quot; turned to social networks to share a photo of him and Biel from the early days of their romance. Along with the image, Timberlake sent a sweet message to his wife of seven years.
"Let's go back to our first year together. It's not hard to say it from my face! When you know it, you know," Timberlake said in the Instagram post. "I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day 14! Happy Love Day, you!"
This Timberlake post comes just over two months after he publicly apologized to his wife, after being photographed holding hands with his Palm tree co-star Alisha Wainwright.
"A few weeks ago I showed a strong period in the trial, but let me be clear, nothing happened between my co-star and me," wrote the 39-year-old star in a message on social media. "I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better."
"This is not the example I want to give my son," Timberlake continued. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for having gone through such a shameful situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."
In early February, Timberlake and Biel put a united front when they made their first public appearance together since the scandal. The celebrities attended The sinner Premiere of the third season in Los Angeles, where everyone smiled as they posed for a photo together.
And with Timberlake's tribute to Biel for Valentine's Day, it seems that everything is fine with the couple.
