Justin Timberlake sends love to Jessica Biel on Valentine's Day

Justin Timberlake you are reviewing the first year of your relationship with Jessica Biel.

In honor of Valentine's Day, the singer of "My Love,quot; turned to social networks to share a photo of him and Biel from the early days of their romance. Along with the image, Timberlake sent a sweet message to his wife of seven years.

"Let's go back to our first year together. It's not hard to say it from my face! When you know it, you know," Timberlake said in the Instagram post. "I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day 14! Happy Love Day, you!"

This Timberlake post comes just over two months after he publicly apologized to his wife, after being photographed holding hands with his Palm tree co-star Alisha Wainwright.

"A few weeks ago I showed a strong period in the trial, but let me be clear, nothing happened between my co-star and me," wrote the 39-year-old star in a message on social media. "I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better."