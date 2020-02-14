Justin Timberlake labeled as & # 39; Monster & # 39; by Anna Kendrick on the soundtrack of & # 39; Trolls World Tour & # 39;

Instagram

When he stopped at & # 39; The Graham Norton Show & # 39; to promote the sequel to & # 39; Trolls & # 39 ;, the success creator of & # 39; SexyBack & # 39; He also talks about the possibility of music coming back in the near future.

Up News Info –

Justin Timberlake& # 39; s "Trolls World Tour"co-star Anna Kendrick He described it as a "monster" to work on the soundtrack of the new movie.

The couple appears in the animated sequel, which sees Trolls Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are from one of six different tribes, each dedicated to a different form of music.

%MINIFYHTML6280dc5bf2f66d7a63c8885ab1630c2511% %MINIFYHTML6280dc5bf2f66d7a63c8885ab1630c2512%

The musical film also features appearances of Ozzy Osbourne, gwen StefaniY James cordenbut talking about "The United Kingdom Graham Norton Show "on Friday, February 14, Kendrick confessed that the creator of hits" Mirrors "was difficult to work in the studio.

"He was a monster to work in music," he said. "He would be behind the glass saying: & # 39; Do it again, but better! & # 39;".

However, he added: "I really had fun and I knew I was in good hands. He is my parachute."

Timberlake continued explaining: "They give you parameters to be creative inside. My mission was to create music for everyone, not just for children."

And the star mocked his own future music production, adding that "he is always in the studio, so maybe soon."

"I have a lot (unpublished music)," he confessed.

<br />

"Trolls World Tour" has hit theaters since March 11.