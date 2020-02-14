Justin Bieber's change album is decoded

He has returned and better than ever.

%MINIFYHTML1a0268f3fd3a9b46161d89240354844a13% %MINIFYHTML1a0268f3fd3a9b46161d89240354844a14%

Changes mark the pop feeling Justin BieberIt is the fifth studio album, but it could be the most important so far. In the last decade, the world has seen Justin move from being an anguished teenager to a newly reformed husband and artist. The singer has lived a lot of life since his last album. Purpose in 2015, and it is safe to say that he has learned some things along the way that he can finally share with the world.

%MINIFYHTML1a0268f3fd3a9b46161d89240354844a15% %MINIFYHTML1a0268f3fd3a9b46161d89240354844a16%

Since 2015, he officially broke things with his intermittent girlfriend Selena Gomez, married the love of his life Hailey Bieber, was diagnosed with Lyme disease, started a fashion brand and grew a lot. All of which, in some form or form, inspired his new album.

Changes It is somehow sexy, honest and healing, all at the same time. The musician left no stone unturned. The album consists of 17 songs, all of which Justin has stated are a representation of how far he has come and where he hopes to get from here. It is beautiful and vulnerable, and well, I was definitely going through some changes.