Justin Bieber's change album is decoded

He has returned and better than ever.
Changes mark the pop feeling Justin BieberIt is the fifth studio album, but it could be the most important so far. In the last decade, the world has seen Justin move from being an anguished teenager to a newly reformed husband and artist. The singer has lived a lot of life since his last album. Purpose in 2015, and it is safe to say that he has learned some things along the way that he can finally share with the world.
Since 2015, he officially broke things with his intermittent girlfriend Selena Gomez, married the love of his life Hailey Bieber, was diagnosed with Lyme disease, started a fashion brand and grew a lot. All of which, in some form or form, inspired his new album.
Changes It is somehow sexy, honest and healing, all at the same time. The musician left no stone unturned. The album consists of 17 songs, all of which Justin has stated are a representation of how far he has come and where he hopes to get from here. It is beautiful and vulnerable, and well, I was definitely going through some changes.
Let's take a look at some of the outstanding lyrics of Justin's new album Changes.
1. "Everything around me,quot;: On this issue, Justin is clearly putting his marriage with Hailey in the foreground. The pop superstar is fighting with the bad boy she used to be, and appreciating the amazing husband that Hailey helped him convert. "I am not sure what I was doing before you / I stopped trying to solve it / Nothing like having someone for you / Someone besides you when it is time for bed / Totally committed, you are here to stay / Look in the mirror, you ride to tear down, "he sings in the first verse.
Then talk about how she changed it for the better. He sings at the end, "I never thought I could be loyal / To someone other than myself / I never thought it could be a spoiler / I guess everything is possible with your help / Anything is possible since you made my heart melt / You gave me the best hand I've ever had in my life. "
2. "Regular,quot;: Clearly, Justin is very much in love with his wife, and the feeling is mutual. Which means that the two are not afraid to spend some sexy time, and he is talking about it on this track. "The flowers open when they feel the sunlight / Moonrise, the change of the tide, just in front of our eyes / Aggressive but gently, you place your lips on my lips / We are the vice of the other / Our feelings are deep, deeper than touching / Deeper than the ocean, so we never hurry / Our days or our nights, there are no repercussions / We never have enough, I'm just for your consumption. "
It also refers to the shared history of the two and the perfect moment that worked to unite them. "Just to think that we've been here all this time / Working through the seasons / We never crossed until we had a reason / Now let's move forward, let's look up / A completely new perspective on life," he sings.
3. "Come around me,quot;: If you thought these lyrics couldn't be sexier, buckle up, because Justin says it all. "Diggin & # 39; how you feel on my skin / I have influence on me, I can't understand / Oh no, the following, you're on top of me / According to this, I call that win-win," he sings. It is quite clear what this song is about.
4. "Intentions (ft. Quavo)": The moral of the story is that Justin loves Hailey. I like very much. But somehow, he is finding new and improved ways to praise his supermodel wife. Including, thanking his parents for the honor of raising "his muse." He sings in the first verse, "Scream at your mom and dad to cheer you, they did a great job raising you / When I believe, you're my muse.
In addition, it alludes to the shadow that Hailey has received from some trolls since the two revived their romance. "No one can overshadow your name in these streets / Triple threat, you are a boss, you are a baby, you are a beast," he sings.
5. "Yummy,quot;: This song was Justin's first single from the new album, and when asked about The Ellen DeGeneres show what it was about, the musician became very real. Joked with Ellen Degeneres, "My sex life. Yes, I want to say what it is, right? Now I'm married … Is it hot here?"
The lyrics really leave nothing to the imagination. "Stallion in good faith / He's not in a stable, no, you're running / You're not on the side, you're number one / Yes, every time I come, you do it," he sings. The uptempo track.
6 available,quot;: There is no doubt that Hailey and Justin travel for work. Between his life in the jet set as a music star and his accelerated life as an international model, it is not surprising that they spend a lot of time part. In this song, Justin talks about how much he misses his wife when they are separated.
He sings: "Thinking of you, it's not always about me / It doesn't make any sense or you'll be alone / Hurry up and come here now, but don't accelerate / I'll never get over you're on top of me."
7. "Forever (ft. Post Malone & Clever)": On this track, Justin stays true to the album's title. He has gone through many changes, and talks about how much he has become a better man in recent years. He sings: "I never thought I would calm down, I can't lie to myself / I was busy concentrating on being alone / I put my feelings aside, they all got dusty on the shelf / You erased them when I had nothing left."
8. "Running over (ft. Lil Dicky)": In verse two of this song, it seems that Justin gives the world a glimpse of how he fell in love with Hailey. "It felt like a Tuesday when you met me / I remember it like it was yesterday / You just said,quot; Hello ", I lost my sanity / I thought you were looking at me / Then you made me laugh with personality / When you said goodbye that was a tragedy / I had to learn an anatomy lesson, "he sings.
9. "Take it off,quot;: Everyone needs a shoulder to cry or maybe just a punching bag to hit. In this song, Justin talks about getting a punching bag so that his love eliminates his frustration. Not every day will be the top of the mountain, but he will be there no matter what.
He sings in the second verse: "Yes, I am your plug / Whatever you need, I will make sure you have enough / And when the battery runs out / I will be the one to charge you / Let me massage your mental and your physical / Every time lose doubts, I will be your miracle / When you are close to me, you should feel invincible / Please do not forget it ".
10. "Second emotion (ft. Travis Scott)": Justin collaborates with Travis scott In this song about being busy and trying to make time for your relationship. He sings in the chorus: "Try to bite my tongue, but I can't stand it / I have a whiplash of my head turning / I have another place to go, no, I can't do it / I prefer to risk you with you / Do you kidnap that emotion? ( And you?) ".
11. "Get Me (ft. Kehlani)": The album acquires a slower atmosphere for this song with which it sings Kehlani. The two sing together in the choir, "Oh, you don't compare, you don't fit with them, do you understand me? / Judging by the way you open yourself, you understand me."
12. "ETA,quot;: The title of this song says it all. He is waiting for his love to return so they can have a good time together. The sensual song begins: "It seems that time moves in slow motion / I just try to occupy my mind / So that I don't go crazy for you / I just try to amplify the sound / To drown out all this need for you / Biting my nails, I got nervous, so anxious / Look it's one o'clock now / Noon felt like three hours ago. "
13. "Changes,quot;: Justin lets his voice speak completely in this stripped song that gave the album its name. He is clearly struggling with the new version he wants to be and the person he has always been. It is definitely the most vulnerable track on the album. He sings: "I will go through the changes / I am going through the changes / Although I am going through the changes / I do not want to say that I will change / Yes, I am going through the changes / I & # 39; I am going through the changes (Ooh, yes, I am) / Even though I'm going through the changes (That's right) / I don't want to say I'm going to change, woah. "
14. "Confirmation,quot;: He continues with the stripped vibrations of this song where he slows down and really tries to communicate how he feels at this moment in his life. "Stop acting as if we were in a race / I pray, you know I'm on my way / Take a moment to appreciate this space / So fast to move forward, without pressure," he sings.
15. "That's what love is,quot;: He has learned a lot about love, which is a central message of this album. In this soft song, reveal exactly what it means to love and be loved. "When you demand my presence, it is difficult to read the message / I stay in the defense to take your influence / & # 39; Until you put it in perspective / I can't help respecting it / Oh, now I know what love is / I know what that is true love / Yes, in my soul / Much more than you know / My self-esteem is lowered / You lift it up from the ceiling, woah. "
16. "At least for now,quot;: This sweet song is about a quiet night at home with the person you love. It's simple, but it's one of the most candid songs on his album. He sings: "Throw my arms around you, give testimony / The stripes on my shirt, can you read between the lines? / Do you drink champagne while I drink red wine / Don't worry about looking at you, no matter the tension / Please excuse me while I dance, I forgot to mention / I go on strike. "
17. "Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)": The final track of the album is dedicated to a remix of his hit song "Yummy,quot;. If it was not clear the first time, he is really in love with his wife.
Justin's fifth studio album, Changes, is available now.
