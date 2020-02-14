Justin Bieber taught Jimmy Fallon to play hockey in & # 39; The Tonight Show & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML59ed82f8b557205f643359b211e3ac9d11% %MINIFYHTML59ed82f8b557205f643359b211e3ac9d12%

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon hit the ice in New York City on Thursday so Bieber could teach Fallon how to play hockey in the segment & # 39; Tonight Show & # 39 ;, and it worked as well as You might think.

%MINIFYHTML59ed82f8b557205f643359b211e3ac9d13% %MINIFYHTML59ed82f8b557205f643359b211e3ac9d14%

The hilarity began as soon as Bieber, a well-known hockey enthusiast, taught Fallon how to put all the stuffing and equipment needed to protect himself on the ice and wondered if Fallon knew what a hockey puck was.

%MINIFYHTML59ed82f8b557205f643359b211e3ac9d15% %MINIFYHTML59ed82f8b557205f643359b211e3ac9d16%

"Imagine a record, which is very difficult … you know what a record is, right?" he joked.

After more jokes, in which Bieber jokingly said that Alexander Nordique is his favorite player, Fallon finally seemed ready to go with his New York Rangers uniform, while Bieber wore his Toronto Maple Leafs custom shirt. Of course, Fallon insisted that Really I needed to use the bathroom before taking the ice.

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: Jordan Binnington of St. Louis Blues will face Justin Bieber in a dissident competition

Bieber subjected Fallon to a series of skating and stick handling exercises that saw the veteran comedian stumble, fall, crawl and ask the surprising and skillful singer to drag him across the ice. When Fallon learned to shoot with the reverse of his cane, he had the great idea of ​​combining the movement with "reverse compliments."

"Have you lost weight? You look so much better than the last time I saw you," Bieber joked.

"I really like your mustache," Fallon replied. "I love that he is not quite astute."

The couple then participated in a shooting competition with the help of Rob the goalkeeper. Bieber showed his arsenal of stick handling tricks, while Fallon tried to distract the goalie by singing "Baby Shark,quot;, which he even saved while looking the other way.

Bieber's reward for winning the competition came in the form of a private solo while singing "O Canada,quot; while the couple rode a Zamboni on the sand.