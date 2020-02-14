Justin Bieber makes a large donation to a Chinese charity in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML4b827b1859ea1fcb8a51be588eed35ee11% %MINIFYHTML4b827b1859ea1fcb8a51be588eed35ee12%

Showing his support for the country fighting the epidemic, the creator of successes & # 39; Yummy & # 39; Send a video message in which he says: & # 39; We are with you as a collective humanity & # 39 ;.

Justin Bieber He has made a large donation to a charity for children in Beijing, China, to show his support for the country in the midst of his coronavirus epidemic.

The "Yummy" singer posted a video message on Instagram on Thursday (February 13) announcing the news, while China struggles to contain the outbreak of the disease, which has infected more than 43,000 people worldwide and caused More than 1,300 deaths.

He chose on the eve of Valentine's Day to send love to the country, writing: "Watching the news, I couldn't imagine how scary it would be if a new disease affected (my wife) and my family and friends. China is with you as a collective humanity and we have made a donation to support. "

"Whether it's this or the fires in Australia, we all need to be there for each other."

Justin also posted a picture of his donation receipt, and added in a clip: "I know it's a very scary moment in your country right now, but my prayers and support are with you. You are amazing."