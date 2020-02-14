Justin Bieber feeds Hailey Baldwin's pregnancy rumors on his new album

Wenn

Rumors about the pregnancy of the blonde model emerged last month, when a source said she is in the initial stage of her pregnancy and is trying to keep it a secret.

Justin Bieber has added fuel to rumors that his wife Hailey Baldwin He's having a bun in the oven. The Canadian singer recently released his highly anticipated album "Changes," and one song caught more attention than the rest due to the voice of a baby.

In "All Around Me", Justin expresses how much he loves his fellow model while singing: "I never thought I could be loyal / to someone other than myself / I once thought it could be a spoiler / I guess everything is possible with your help / Anything is possible since you made my heart melt. " The song is really sweet, but what surprises many people is the fact that you can hear a baby coo before the song fades.

Upon hearing the song, many speculated that Hailey is currently pregnant. "Is Hailey pregnant? I heard that baby at the end of & # 39; All around me & # 39; if so, CONGRATULATIONS!" A convinced fan wrote. "After listening to All Around Me, I'm 99.9% sure that Hailey is pregnant … And sister, congratulations man, she won the lottery," said another. "Did you make a baby sound at the end of the song? Imao Hailey is pregnant confirmed."

Rumors about Hailey's pregnancy arose last month. According to a source who claimed to have heard the story of his good friend, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin He is still in the early stage of his pregnancy and is trying to keep it a secret as Kylie Jenner did. The source added that she will "hide" once her belly becomes apparent.

"Both parties are excited and that is why Justin really decided to clean his act in recent weeks," the source said at the time.

If the rumors are true, this will be Justin and Hailey's first child together. The couple confirmed that they were married in November 2018, less than a year after their engagement. They had a second ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.