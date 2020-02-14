Justin Bieber cries while offering support for Billie Eilish

WENN / Avalon

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; is overwhelmed by emotions while talking about the success maker & # 39; & # 39; Bury to Friend & # 39;, & # 39; I don't want her to go through anything I went through.

Up News Info –

Billie eilishThe best week in its history has ended in style with its musical hero emotionally offering its support.

Justin Bieber He was promoting his new album, "Changes", on Zane LoweThe Apple Music radio show on Friday, February 14, 2020, when he cried while talking about superfan Billie.

%MINIFYHTML973ae1e10c1c47812ac431f3857a8ee711% %MINIFYHTML973ae1e10c1c47812ac431f3857a8ee712%

"If you ever need me, I will be here for her," he told Zane, remembering his first meeting at the Coachella festival.

Wiping away tears, he added: "I just want to protect her, you know? I don't want her to lose it, I don't want her to go through what I went through. I don't want that on anyone. So, if you ever need me, I'm just a phone call away. ".

Eilish watched the online interview and turned to Instagram to urge his fans to "Transmit Changes," while sharing Bieber's clip talking to Lowe, along with images of her using Bieber merchandise in her poster-covered room.

<br />

It has been a whole week for the teenager, who performed at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 and released her new James Bond theme, "No time to die"Thursday. She is ready to perform the new song at the BRIT Awards next week.