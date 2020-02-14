Justin Bieber admits that he was really afraid to re-record music

According to Justin Bieber, re-recording music for the first time in years was a real challenge. During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Justin shared that returning to music for the first time in five years was scary for him.

Bieber admitted that there was a lot of fear and doubt, including comparisons between him and other artists. Besides, he felt he had nothing new to say since his last album. Reportedly, Bieber is preparing to release his new record on Friday, Changes, which is your follow-up to massive success, Purpose.

In addition, Bieber shared what it was like to fight with some of his health problems in recent years, including Lyme disease, depression and drug abuse. Fortunately, his performance in Coachella last year with Ariana Grande helped him with a "confidence boost."

Bieber stated that when he was on stage, he realized what he was good at and what he should do. For that reason, it became clear that there was no reason to be afraid. Bieber admitted that it is part of the healing process to enter fear instead of away from it.

As previously reported, Justin has just released some new singles in recent weeks, including the song "Yummy," as well as his collaborative effort with Quavo, "Intentions." A Page Six report noted the singer's contributions to a charity for women.

The music video of "Intentions,quot; showed the artist's employment relationship with a Los Angeles-based organization called Alexandria House, a nonprofit group that houses and finances women deprived of their rights. The video highlighted the stories of three different women.

Earlier this year, Bieber was sincere about his past struggles with drug abuse and illness, including Lyme disease, which made him very stressed and depressed. For months, neither he nor his doctors were able to find out what was bothering him.

Ad

Fortunately, they finally diagnosed the disease and could receive the appropriate treatment and continue with their lives.



Post views:

0 0