Justin and Hailey Bieber continue to build trust in their marriage

Justin Bieber He loves being married.

In advance of your next interview with Apple Music Beats 1, which premieres on February 15, singer "Yummy,quot; talked about his marriage to Hailey Bieber and could not help falling in love with his girlfriend.

"I'm going crazy now," he told the host Zane Lowe. "I got the best wife in the world. She supports me so much. I'm really honored to be her husband."

In fact, he revealed that his new album Changes It is a love letter to the model, pointing out that their time together as newlyweds served as inspiration for the long-awaited record. "I want to keep writing about what seems to be … This is an album I wrote in the first year of our marriage, so it's so cool," Bieber continued. "There is much more to learn about commitment and building trust and foundation."

He added: "I am eager to continue creating and making music that reflects that."