Justin and Hailey Bieber continue to build trust in their marriage

Justin Bieber He loves being married.
In advance of your next interview with Apple Music Beats 1, which premieres on February 15, singer "Yummy,quot; talked about his marriage to Hailey Bieber and could not help falling in love with his girlfriend.
"I'm going crazy now," he told the host Zane Lowe. "I got the best wife in the world. She supports me so much. I'm really honored to be her husband."
In fact, he revealed that his new album Changes It is a love letter to the model, pointing out that their time together as newlyweds served as inspiration for the long-awaited record. "I want to keep writing about what seems to be … This is an album I wrote in the first year of our marriage, so it's so cool," Bieber continued. "There is much more to learn about commitment and building trust and foundation."
He added: "I am eager to continue creating and making music that reflects that."
In July 2018, Bieber asked Baldwin the question during his trip to the Bahamas and married in a New York City court months later. Then, in October 2019, the couple remarried in a luxurious ceremony in South Carolina surrounded by their friends and family.
After admitting that his four-year break emerged from a place of fear, Bieber shared that he found happiness in his marriage to Baldwin.
"I think I'm excited about this, but I think there is much more," he said. "There are many deeper levels that I am excited to go to, which is fun. It gives me something to expect. I think in the past, I was so trapped in all the bad things in my life that I wasn't,quot; I can't take a second and really appreciate all the little things. "
Changing gears, the duo also discussed how Bieber found his way back to make music. Crediting his surprise performance during Ariana GrandeCoachella of 2019 began to validate his career and talent as an artist.
"I saw the reaction of how people reacted when I went on stage. It was like, & # 39; Ok & # 39; it gave me a kind of, like, a boost of confidence and reminded me, because it had been so long since I had I've been on stage, it just reminded me what … Oh, this is what I do. This is what I'm good at. And I don't need to run away from it. "
"I was running away," he continued. "I think a lot of us should take that when something is difficult. It's almost as if we have to run to the pain and run to the pain instead of running away from it. I think it recovers when it comes to that." "
