Jury fired for the weekend in trial for sexual assault of former president of the Fraternity of Temple University Ari Goldstein – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – The jury's deliberations will resume Tuesday at the Ari Goldstein rape trial. The former president of the fraternity of Temple University is being tried for sexually assaulting two partners.

The trial lasted three days and the jury deliberated for two hours on Friday. Both the prosecution and the defense spoke after the jury was fired for the day.

"This came down to the word,quot; no, "said deputy district attorney Zach Wynkoop.

"You know I really can't talk about it right now. So we'll talk about it when we receive a verdict," said defense attorney Perry DeMarco.

The prosecution in Goldstein's case says two women said no to sexual advances, but he ignored them.

The defense maintains that these meetings were consensual.

An accuser says that his meeting with Goldstein was agreed at the beginning in November 2017. But during oral sex, he became violent after she tried to resist him and said no.

Another accuser says that in February 2018, Goldstein attempted to sexually assault her at a party at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house. Goldstein was president of the fraternity at that time.

The accuser says that he invited her to his room to smoke pot, but once there, he tried to force oral sex, but she said no and escaped.

Goldstein faces charges of rape and involuntary sexual deviation.

"I think this case was about a lot of things and I think I summed it up as best I could for the jury, so we'll see what they say next week," Wynkoop said.

The lawyers are under a gag order.

Goldstein maintains his innocence. The jury will deliberate again after Tuesday's holiday.