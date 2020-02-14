Josh Norman: Washington Redskins ready to release the cornerback | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML07edcbc46b5c8cf421b279eb1f15f5df11% %MINIFYHTML07edcbc46b5c8cf421b279eb1f15f5df12%

Norman spent four seasons with the Washington Redskins after being released by the Carolina Panthers in 2016





%MINIFYHTML07edcbc46b5c8cf421b279eb1f15f5df13% %MINIFYHTML07edcbc46b5c8cf421b279eb1f15f5df14% Josh Norman was invited to study for the live coverage of Sky Sports from Super Bowl LIV in Miami

%MINIFYHTML07edcbc46b5c8cf421b279eb1f15f5df15% %MINIFYHTML07edcbc46b5c8cf421b279eb1f15f5df16%

The Washington Redskins are releasing cornerback Josh Norman after four seasons, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Norman signed a five-year, $ 75 million contract with the Redskins in April 2016 after being released by the Carolina Panthers, becoming the highest paid cornerback in the league at that time.

Since then he has recorded 235 tackles, seven interceptions, eight forced loose balls, 43 pass defenses and a catch in 62 games for the team.

# Red Skins They are releasing CB Josh Norman, says the source. Interesting situation to observe, since he now has time to find his new team before free agency. – Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 14, 2020

Norman was recruited by the Panthers in the fifth round in 2012, producing 73 tackles, one interception and seven defenses in his rookie year.

His most productive season with Ron Rivera, the new Redskins coach, came in 2015 when he finished with 56 tackles, three forced loose balls and two recoveries, four interceptions and 18 defenses to win a Pro Bowl selection. That year, he and the Panthers arrived at the Super Bowl, where they were defeated by the Denver Broncos.

Obada: The low season is the worst moment After the intensity of the Super Bowl and the playoffs, the NFL offseason is glimpsed: Efe Obada de Carolina talks to Sky Sports about a new deal and a long wait.

The Panthers rescinded their franchise tag with Norman at the end of the season, paving the way for him to sign with Redskins. His first year in Washington would mark his best moment, as he contributed 67 tackles, two forced loose balls, three interceptions and a 19-pass defense, the highest in his career.

His departure saves the Redskins a great deal of money for his salary cap, while leaving Norman as a free agent this offseason.

Sky Sports NFL It will keep you updated with all the news and arguments of low season, including Scouting Combine, Free Agency and NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL.https://twitter.com/MikeGarafolo/status/1228325838514458624?s=20