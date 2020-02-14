John Legend talks about Chrissy Teigen's feet on Valentine's Day

WENN / Avalon

The success creator & # 39; All of Me & # 39; responds to his wife's previous confession in & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39; that she hates her horrible feet & # 39 ;, praising them and saying: & # 39; I think those feet are beautiful & # 39 ;.

John legend love everything about Chrissy Teigen, especially his feet. By assuming the role of guest host in "The Ellen DeGeneres show", the creator of hits" All of Me "declared his admiration for the particular body part that his wife hates by sharing a unique tribute to Valentine's Day.

During the episode on February 14, the 41-year-old man presented for the first time "a clip of funny celebrity facts" about his wife who Ellen Degeneres has created. The clip was discovered as a flashback video in which his 34-year-old model wife explained to the comedian his dislike for his "horrible feet."

"I have horrible feet, now everyone is going to look at my feet. No, please don't," Teigen shared in the interview video. "John always says that if I die … everything he has to do in the mortuary, instead of lifting the sheet from his face, he will do it the other way, and he will be able to see it with my feet. It will be like, & # 39; Yes, that's her & # 39 ;. "

In response to the video, Legend shared his personal opinion saying: "You know, it's true, my wife's feet are unique, you know?" He went on to say: "And personally I am in love with your feet. I love you very much. And in honor of Valentine's Day, I asked the good people of Ellen to pay tribute to their perfectly unique feet."

Another clip took over to show a montage of Teigen's feet with Legend's hit song, "All of Me," which plays in the background. "Honestly, she will literally kill me," Legend said jokingly after the video ended. "But I think those feet are beautiful and I love them and I want to say happy Valentine's Day to my wife."

The declaration of love of the singer "Love Me Now" in the daytime talk show was not the only tribute to Valentine's Day he gave to his wife. On the same day, she also visited Instagram to reveal that she "tried" to make heart-shaped pancakes for herself and her 3-year-old daughter Luna. "Happy Valentine's Pancakes," captioned the post.

Days before the most romantic day of the year, Legend announced the launch of its new animated Facebook series, "Dear John: Legendary Love Letters." In a presentation of the program, he explained: "Love is universal. Love is constantly evolving, but it is also a constant. It is the common thread of the world and connects us all."

He added: "To celebrate this Valentine's Day, we approached and asked for stories of love, family and friendship and received letters from around the world telling stories full of heart, hope, inspiration and hilarity, and we wanted to spread all that love to you. Thank you for your stories. Thank you for sharing with us. "