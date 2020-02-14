John Legend pays tribute to Chrissy Teigen's feet for Valentine's Day

He loves all his curves and imperfections!

John legend Y Chrissy Teigen It may be the epitome of the couple's goals, but no couple is truly perfect. For Valentine's Day, John was replacing Ellen Degeneres in The Ellen DeGeneres show, and gave a little shout to the protagonist of his life. Before revealing his sweet surprise to his wife on national television, he played a clip of a previous visit that Chrissy made to the program.

"I have horrible feet … John has said that if I die, all he has to do in the mortuary is instead of lifting the sheet from his face, he will do it differently. You can tell by my feet," Chrissy joked in the funny clip. Well, thanks to the powers that are in Ellen's showChrissy received a hilarious surprise.

They reproduced a brief video of the shots of their feet accompanied by "All Of Me,quot;, the song that John wrote for his wife.