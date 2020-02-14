Jim Carrey responds to the violent reaction by his recent comments on the journalist

Jim Carrey was dragged by the embers this week after telling a journalist that he was on his wish list, but as a Hollywood star representative confirms, his words were taken out of context.

During an interview promoting Carrey's new movie, Sonic the Hedgehog, Charlotte Long of Heat World magazine asked:

"In the movie, Sonic has a wish list, I wondered, after everything you've done in your career and in your life, is there anything left on your wish list?"

"Only you," Carrey replied. "That's it, everything is done now."

Long then said, "I don't know what to say to that," while laughing. Carrey then told him to "own it."

The spectators thought that Carrey meant that he wanted to sleep with her, but the real response was much less cumbersome:

"This is a ridiculous non-story. Jim's full quote was & # 39; just you! That's it, I'm done! & # 39; clearly and in a good mood he referred to the interview as one of the first to your wish list, "his publicist told Yahoo Entertainment. "It was by no means a reference to the journalist herself. This is another example of a clickbait headline that leans towards the dark side of the & # 39; displacement culture & # 39 ;: a dirty business made by and for people with dirty minds. "